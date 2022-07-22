Day One of Splendour In The Grass Has Been Cancelled

Organisers of Splendour in the Grass have cancelled performances on day one of the three-day festival in Yelgun, New South Wales. Earlier, event staff closed the on-site campgrounds and parking areas at North Byron Parklands and redirected patrons to the Byron Events Farm in nearby Tyagrah.

In a statement shared just prior to 2pm, the event organisers said the cancellation was due to a “significant weather system” sitting off the east coast of northern New South Wales. The weather was expected to reach land and cause more rainfall.

“We have decided to err on the side of caution and cancel performances on the main stages today only,” organisers said in a statement posted to social media. This means there’ll be no performances in the Amphitheatre or on the GW McLennan, Mix Up and Park(lands) stages.

However, destination spaces, such as Global Village, Tipi Forest, Forum, and the comedy and science tents remain open “for patrons who are already onsite” as well as those who’ve taken up residence at the Byron Events Farm. People with single-day tickets won’t be let in on Friday and can expect to hear from Moshtix “in the coming weeks” regarding a refund.

The statement continued, “Please be assured that our event team is working very hard to provide the best experience possible under the current circumstances,” and said they’re looking forward to proceeding as planned on Saturday and Sunday.

The likes of Gorillaz, DMA’S, Dillon Francis, Orville Peck and Kacey Musgraves were all scheduled to perform on day one of the three-day festival.

