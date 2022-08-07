Baker Boy, King Stingray Lead National Indigenous Music Awards Winners

The winners of the 2022 National Indigenous Music Awards have been announced. This year’s awards were hosted by Steven Oliver and held at the Darwin Amphitheatre overnight, serving as the first in-person edition of the event since 2019.

The biggest winner of the awards was undoubtedly Baker Boy, who took out not only the Artist Of The Year award, but also the Album Of The Year for his debut record, Gela. Meanwhile, the New Talent Of The Year award went to Jem Cassar-Daley, while King Stingray’s ‘Milkumana’ took out Song Of The Year, just one day after the release of their self-titled debut album.

King Stingray – ‘Milkumana’

Elsewhere, Barkaa’s ‘King Brown’ was awarded Film Clip Of The Year, while the Northern Territory community of Numbulwar took out Community Clip Of The Year thanks to ‘Loud & Proud’.

The remainder of the awards also served as a bittersweet tribute to those who had passed previously. Late Yolŋu musician Gurrumul (Dr G. Yunupingu) was inducted into the NIMA Hall Of Fame following a performance by Gurrumul’s fellow Saltwater Band founder Manuel Dhurrkay.

Meanwhile, Dobby was also named the recipient of the Archie Roach Foundation Award, just one week after the award’s namesake passed away at the age of 66. The event also included a heartfelt tribute to Roach, with the entirety of the NIMAs cast combining to perform a rendition of his 2012 song, ‘We Won’t Cry’.

2022 National Indigenous Music Awards Winners

Artist Of The Year

Baker Boy

Album Of The Year

Baker Boy – Gela

New Talent Of The Year

Jem Cassar-Daley

Song Of The Year

King Stingray – ‘Milkumana’

Songwriters: Roy Kellaway / Gotjirringu Jerome Yunipingu

Film Clip Of The Year

Barkaa – ‘King Brown’

Directed & Produced by: Sonder Films

Executive Producer: Vyva Entertainment

Community Clip Of The Year

Numbulwar, NT – ‘Loud & Proud’

Directors & Producers: Indigenous Outreach Projects/Matthew Mastratisi /Franceska Fusha / Lesley Phillips/Jordan O’Davis

Numbulwar Community & School

Hall Of Fame

Gurrumul

Archie Roach Foundation Award

Dobby



Further Reading

The Veronicas, Baker Boy & More To Play The Melbourne Royal Show

Musicians and Public Figures Respond to the Death of Archie Roach

Arlo Parks, Confidence Man And More Announced For Darwin Festival 2022