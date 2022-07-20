Yours Truly Announce ‘Is This What I Look Like?’ Acoustic Tour

Sydney pop-punk quartet Yours Truly have announced an upcoming acoustic tour. The tour dates follow the release of their new EP, is this what i look like?, on Friday, 15th July.

The intimate tour will see Yours Truly performing cuts from their acclaimed discography in a rare, stripped-back format. The group will begin the tour in Melbourne at The Wesley Anne on Thursday, 4th August, before visiting Sydney’s Chippendale Hotel and Lefty’s in Brisbane in the following days.

Yours Truly – ‘Careless Kind’

“We couldn’t wait any longer to play some shows for our Australian friends and being home has made us miss you all so much,” the band said in a statement. “We’re playing three super small and intimate acoustic shows to celebrate the release of is this what i look like? before we play full band shows at the end of the year. Hope to see you there.”

The new EP is the first collection of material from Yours Truly since their debut album, Self Care, came out in 2020. The group were originally set to perform a number of national tour dates in early 2022, but had to cancel due to ongoing COVID restrictions. These postponed dates will now take place in November and December.

Yours Truly – ‘is this what i look like?’ Acoustic Tour

With special guests Grenade Jumper

Thursday, 4th August – The Wesley Anne, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, 6th August – Chippendale Hotel, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, 7th August – Lefty’s, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets on sale now.

