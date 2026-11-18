Tame Impala and Ecca Vandal have emerged as the big winners at the 2026 ARIA Awards, with the Australian music industry coming together at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion tonight (Wednesday, 18th November) to celebrate the country’s outstanding musical talent.
Hosted by Melanie Bracewell and Tim McDonald, this year’s ceremony saw Kevin Parker collect a whopping seven awards under his Tame Impala project, including the coveted Album Of The Year and Best Solo Artist trophies for his latest full-length, Deadbeat.
His single ‘Dracula’ also scored Best Pop Release and the publicly voted Song Of The Year, while Parker’s studio wizardry earned him both the Best Engineered Release and Best Produced Release awards. Tame Impala was also honoured with the Global Impact Award.
Meanwhile, genre-defying Melbourne artist Ecca Vandal enjoyed a massive night, taking home four awards for her album, Looking For People To Unfollow.
The record scored Best Alternative Release and Best Independent Release, while Vandal also claimed the prestigious Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist award and shared the Best Cover Art gong with collaborators Kathryn Vinella and Sean McDonald.
Sydney indie-rock favourites DMA’S celebrated a double victory, picking up Best Group and Best Rock Album for their self-titled record, while Perth progressive heavy music titans Karnivool claimed the Best Hard Rock / Heavy Metal Album trophy for In Verses.
Elsewhere, G Flip scored two publicly voted awards, taking out Best Australian Live Act for their Dream Ride tour and sharing Best Video honours with Tas Wilson for ‘Bed On Fire’.
Miss Kaninna secured Best Hip Hop / Rap Release for BLACKPRINT, while BOY SODA took home Best Soul / R&B Release for Soulstar and Ninajirachi and Porter Robinson claimed Best Dance / Electronic Release for ‘WannaCry’.
It was also a big night for Laneway Festival, which took out Best Music Festival, while Amyl And The Sniffers shared a somewhat unconventional ARIA victory with THE HERO CORPORATION, winning Best Use Of An Australian Recording In An Advertisement for their Toyota campaign.
And in news that will delight Australia’s youngest music critics (and probably plenty of their parents), Bluey added another accolade to its name, taking out Best Children’s Album.
Suss the full list of this year’s ARIA Award winners below, as reported by the ABC.
2026 ARIA Awards – Full Winners List
Global Impact Award
- Tame Impala
Album Of The Year
- Tame Impala — Deadbeat
Best Solo Artist
- Tame Impala — Deadbeat
Best Group
- DMA’S — DMA’S
Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist
- Ecca Vandal — Looking For People To Unfollow
Best Pop Release
- Tame Impala — ‘Dracula’
Best Dance / Electronic Release
- Ninajirachi, Porter Robinson — ‘WannaCry’
Best Hip Hop / Rap Release
- Miss Kaninna — BLACKPRINT
Best Soul / R&B Release
- BOY SODA — Soulstar
Best Independent Release
- Ecca Vandal — Looking For People To Unfollow
Best Rock Album
- DMA’S — DMA’S
Best Alternative Release
- Ecca Vandal — Looking For People To Unfollow
Best Adult Contemporary Album
- Matt Corby — Tragic Magic
Best Country Album
- Rachael Fahim — Who You Are
Best Hard Rock / Heavy Metal Album
- Karnivool — In Verses
Best Blues & Roots Album
- Emma Donovan — Take Me To The River
Best Children’s Album
- Bluey — Up Here (The Orchestral Album)
Best Music Festival
- Laneway Festival
Publicly Voted Awards
Best Video
- G Flip, Tas Wilson — ‘Bed On Fire’
Best Australian Live Act
- G Flip — Dream Ride Tour — Australia 2026
Song Of The Year
- Tame Impala — ‘Dracula’
Most Popular International Artist
- BTS — ARIRANG
Artisan Awards
Best Cover Art
- Ecca Vandal, Kathryn Vinella, Sean McDonald for Ecca Vandal — Looking For People To Unfollow
Engineer — Best Engineered Release
- Kevin Parker for Tame Impala — Deadbeat
Producer — Best Produced Release
- Kevin Parker for Tame Impala — Deadbeat
Fine Arts Awards
Best Classical Album
- William Barton, Omega Ensemble — Gift — Our Breath Of Life
Best Jazz Album
- Donny Benét — Il Basso
Best Original Soundtrack Or Musical Theatre Cast Album
- Francois Tetaz — My Brilliant Career
Best World Music Album
- Not Drowning, Waving — Malira
Further Reading
Watch Tame Impala Cover Seal’s ‘Kiss From A Rose’ For Like A Version
A 5 Star Psychedelic Metamorphosis: Tame Impala Prove They’ve Fully Transformed Into Arena Royalty In Melbourne
Tame Impala Announces Fifth Album ‘Deadbeat’, Shares ‘Loser’