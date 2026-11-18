Tame Impala and Ecca Vandal have emerged as the big winners at the 2026 ARIA Awards, with the Australian music industry coming together at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion tonight (Wednesday, 18th November) to celebrate the country’s outstanding musical talent.

Hosted by Melanie Bracewell and Tim McDonald, this year’s ceremony saw Kevin Parker collect a whopping seven awards under his Tame Impala project, including the coveted Album Of The Year and Best Solo Artist trophies for his latest full-length, Deadbeat.

His single ‘Dracula’ also scored Best Pop Release and the publicly voted Song Of The Year, while Parker’s studio wizardry earned him both the Best Engineered Release and Best Produced Release awards. Tame Impala was also honoured with the Global Impact Award.

Meanwhile, genre-defying Melbourne artist Ecca Vandal enjoyed a massive night, taking home four awards for her album, Looking For People To Unfollow.

The record scored Best Alternative Release and Best Independent Release, while Vandal also claimed the prestigious Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist award and shared the Best Cover Art gong with collaborators Kathryn Vinella and Sean McDonald.

Sydney indie-rock favourites DMA’S celebrated a double victory, picking up Best Group and Best Rock Album for their self-titled record, while Perth progressive heavy music titans Karnivool claimed the Best Hard Rock / Heavy Metal Album trophy for In Verses.

Elsewhere, G Flip scored two publicly voted awards, taking out Best Australian Live Act for their Dream Ride tour and sharing Best Video honours with Tas Wilson for ‘Bed On Fire’.

Miss Kaninna secured Best Hip Hop / Rap Release for BLACKPRINT, while BOY SODA took home Best Soul / R&B Release for Soulstar and Ninajirachi and Porter Robinson claimed Best Dance / Electronic Release for ‘WannaCry’.

It was also a big night for Laneway Festival, which took out Best Music Festival, while Amyl And The Sniffers shared a somewhat unconventional ARIA victory with THE HERO CORPORATION, winning Best Use Of An Australian Recording In An Advertisement for their Toyota campaign.

And in news that will delight Australia’s youngest music critics (and probably plenty of their parents), Bluey added another accolade to its name, taking out Best Children’s Album.

Suss the full list of this year’s ARIA Award winners below, as reported by the ABC.

2026 ARIA Awards – Full Winners List

Global Impact Award

Tame Impala

Album Of The Year

Tame Impala — Deadbeat

Best Solo Artist

Tame Impala — Deadbeat

Best Group

DMA’S — DMA’S

Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist

Ecca Vandal — Looking For People To Unfollow

Best Pop Release

Tame Impala — ‘Dracula’

Best Dance / Electronic Release

Ninajirachi, Porter Robinson — ‘WannaCry’

Best Hip Hop / Rap Release

Miss Kaninna — BLACKPRINT

Best Soul / R&B Release

BOY SODA — Soulstar

Best Independent Release

Ecca Vandal — Looking For People To Unfollow

Best Rock Album

DMA’S — DMA’S

Best Alternative Release

Ecca Vandal — Looking For People To Unfollow

Best Adult Contemporary Album

Matt Corby — Tragic Magic

Best Country Album

Rachael Fahim — Who You Are

Best Hard Rock / Heavy Metal Album

Karnivool — In Verses

Best Blues & Roots Album

Emma Donovan — Take Me To The River

Best Children’s Album

Bluey — Up Here (The Orchestral Album)

Best Music Festival

Laneway Festival

Publicly Voted Awards

Best Video

G Flip, Tas Wilson — ‘Bed On Fire’

Best Australian Live Act

G Flip — Dream Ride Tour — Australia 2026

Song Of The Year

Tame Impala — ‘Dracula’

Most Popular International Artist

BTS — ARIRANG

Artisan Awards

Best Cover Art

Ecca Vandal, Kathryn Vinella, Sean McDonald for Ecca Vandal — Looking For People To Unfollow

Engineer — Best Engineered Release

Kevin Parker for Tame Impala — Deadbeat

Producer — Best Produced Release

Kevin Parker for Tame Impala — Deadbeat

Fine Arts Awards

Best Classical Album

William Barton, Omega Ensemble — Gift — Our Breath Of Life

Best Jazz Album

Donny Benét — Il Basso

Best Original Soundtrack Or Musical Theatre Cast Album

Francois Tetaz — My Brilliant Career

Best World Music Album

Not Drowning, Waving — Malira

Further Reading

Watch Tame Impala Cover Seal’s ‘Kiss From A Rose’ For Like A Version

A 5 Star Psychedelic Metamorphosis: Tame Impala Prove They’ve Fully Transformed Into Arena Royalty In Melbourne

Tame Impala Announces Fifth Album ‘Deadbeat’, Shares ‘Loser’