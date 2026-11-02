Watch Tame Impala Cover Seal’s ‘Kiss From A Rose’ For Like A Version

Holy nostalgia, Batman! Tame Impala have returned to the triple j studios for another Like A Version, delivering a dreamy psychedelic makeover of Seal’s iconic ’90s ballad Kiss From A Rose.

And as it turns out, the song holds a particularly special place in Kevin Parker‘s heart.



Tame Impala cover Seal’s ‘Kiss From A Rose’ for Like A Version

The Tame Impala mastermind has revealed that the Batman Forever soundtrack, which famously featured Seal’s 1994 hit, was actually the first CD he ever bought.

“[The soundtrack] was the first CD I ever bought, so I know every song on it,” Parker told triple j.

“I used to listen to it back-to-back.”

Released in 1995, Batman Forever introduced a generation of moviegoers to the gloriously dramatic strains of Kiss From A Rose, which went on to become one of Seal’s signature hits.

Now, more than three decades later, Parker has put his own spin on the childhood fave, transforming the soulful ballad into a lush, ethereal psych-rock experience.

For the performance, he was joined by his Tame Impala bandmates Dominic Simper, Jay Watson, Cam Avery, Julien Barbagallo and James Ireland, who helped bring the cover to life with layers of dreamy harmonies and atmospheric instrumentation.

While the arrangement retains the original’s unmistakable melodies, the band give it a distinctly Tame Impala flavour, wrapping Seal’s classic in shimmering textures and a hypnotic, psychedelic haze.

But according to Parker, tackling the track wasn’t exactly a walk in the Batcave.

The frontman admitted that he and his bandmates initially had some reservations about attempting a song made famous by one of the most distinctive voices in pop music.

After all, as Parker pointed out, none of them possesses Seal’s extraordinary vocal range.

Eventually, though, the group embraced the fact that they were simply a bunch of Aussie blokes having a crack at a song they love.

And Parker reckons there’s more musical complexity lurking beneath the track’s smooth exterior than listeners might initially realise.

“There’s many different parts, musically, [and] the rhythm changes in ways you wouldn’t expect,” he explained.

“It’s quite proggy in that way.”

It’s a fitting observation from an artist who’s built an international career out of making intricate, genre-bending music sound effortlessly accessible.

The performance marks Tame Impala’s fourth appearance on triple j’s Like A Version, and comes fresh off the back of the band’s enormous Aussie arena tour.

Their recently wrapped Deadbeat Tour saw the WA psych-rock favourites perform 12 shows around the country alongside electronic music sensation Ninajirachi.

And the band’s latest triple j visit wasn’t exclusively dedicated to reliving Parker’s childhood Batman obsession.

They also performed their own track Dracula in the studio, giving fans another live taste of their latest material.

The appearance comes during another massive year for Tame Impala, who are heading into the 2026 ARIA Awards as one of the ceremony’s most-nominated acts.

The group have scored eight nominations, tying with Genesis Owusu for the highest number of nods this year.

The winners will be announced at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Wednesday, 18th November.

In the meantime, fans can enjoy Tame Impala’s atmospheric reimagining of one of the ’90s most beloved power ballads.

Watch Tame Impala cover Seal’s Kiss From A Rose for triple j’s Like A Version above.

Further Reading

A 5 Star Psychedelic Metamorphosis: Tame Impala Prove They’ve Fully Transformed Into Arena Royalty In Melbourne

Tame Impala Announces Fifth Album ‘Deadbeat’, Shares ‘Loser’

Seal Dissed Lorde’s ‘Green Light’ & Her Fans Are Pissed