A Capella Group Pentatonix Announce 2023 Australian Tour

Texan five-piece a capella group Pentatonix (aka PTX) have announced a five date Australian arena tour in support of their new album Holidays Around The World. Regarded as the world’s most famous a capella group, Pentatonix are playing shows in Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne in March 2023.

The group have won three Grammy Awards and racked up 10 million album sales as well as billions of streams over the last decade. With possibly one of the worst pun band names since The Beatles, Pentatonix have released six Christmas-themed albums and one Christmas EP, the latter titled PTXmas.

Pentatonix coming to Australia in March 2023

Pentatonix are also releasing a TV movie via Disney+ titled Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays. The premise sees the group get accidentally locked in an enchanted mailroom by their manager, before magically traversing the globe in search of inspiration for their new album.

The group have previously collaborated with Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus and Kelly Clarkson. Their Parton collaboration – a cover of the country legend’s ‘Jolene’ – won the Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance in 2017. It appeared on the group’s album PTX, Vol. IV: Classics, which also featured covers of Queen, John Lennon, Elvis Presley, A-ha, and ‘Over the Rainbow’ from The Wizard of Oz.

Pentatonix 2023 Holidays Around the World Tour

Tickets on sale 12pm Friday, 18th November through LiveNation

Saturday 18th March — Entertainment Centre, Adelaide

Monday 20th March — HBF Stadium, Perth

Wednesday 22nd March — Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Saturday 25th March — ICC Super Aware Theatre, Sydney

Sunday 26th March — Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

