Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Judas Priest and More Inducted Into Rock Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022

This year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, with Eminem, Dolly Parton, Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Judas Priest, Eurythmics and more among the Class of 2022.

For his performance, Eminem delivered a medley of hits, beginning with ‘My Name Is’ and ‘Rap God’. He played ‘Sing for the Moment’ with Aerosmith‘s Steven Tyler and ‘Stan’ with Ed Sheeran. He also delivered his verse from his Drake, Kanye West and Lil Wayne collab ‘Forever’, plus ‘Not Afraid’. Later in the evening, Em was inducted by mentor Dr. Dre, who said the rapper had “brought hip-hop to Middle America and offered kids who looked like him a way to connect to it.”

Watch Eminem Perform a Medley of Hits at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2022 Induction Ceremony

Duran Duran began the evening, with Robert Downey Jr. inducting the band. They then performed a medley of their hits, including ‘Girls on Film’, ‘Rio’ and ‘Ordinary World’. The band’s former guitarist Andy Taylor was sadly not present for the performance – Taylor was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer four years ago, as Le Bon explained to the audience.

Eurythmics, after being inducted by U2 guitarist The Edge, played their songs ‘Would I Lie to You?’, ‘Missionary Man’ and ‘Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)’. Benatar was joined by longtime musical collaborator and husband Neil Giraldo, who was also inducted. The pair performed ‘Love Is a Battlefield’.

Dolly Parton was inducted by Pink. During her acceptance speech, she acknowledged the minor controversy she sparked earlier in the year. The country singer initially declined her Rock Hall of Fame nomination, believing the honour was for “the people in rock music.” She later reversed her position, saying she would “gracefully” accept the induction if selected, and the Rock Hall confirmed her induction the following month.

“Back when they said they were gonna put me in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I didn’t really feel like I had done enough to deserve that,” Parton said during her acceptance. “I didn’t understand at the time that it’s about more than that. But I’m just honoured and so proud to be here tonight.”

She later performed new song ‘Rockin’ Years’ along with ‘Jolene’. For the latter, she joined by an all-star band that included Benatar, Eurythmics’ Annie Lenox and Dave Stewart, Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon, Judas Priest’s Rob Halford, Brandi Carlile and more. Watch that below.

Lionel Richie was inducted by Lenny Kravitz, and performed a trio of songs – his solo classics ‘Hello’ and ‘All Night Long’, plus his Commodores hit ‘Easy’. For the latter, he was joined by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, who accompanied Richie on guitar.

Carly Simon was unable to attend the ceremony due to the recent deaths of her sisters. Sara Bareilles read an acceptance speech written by Simon in her absence, and Olivia Rodrigo performed her hit ‘You’re So Vain’.

Judas Priest, after being inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame by Alice Cooper, delivered their first performance with early drummer Les Binks since 1979, and first with former guitarist K. K. Downing in more than a decade.

The evening was closed out by Bruce Springsteen, the Zac Brown Band and John Mellencamp, who covered ‘Great Balls of Fire’ by the recently deceased Jerry Lee Lewis. Lewis was part of the Rock Hall’s first inductee class in 1986. Elsewhere during the evening, Janet Jackson inducted her collaborators Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. Jimmy Iovine and the late Sylvia Robinson were also inducted.

.@springsteen just closed the show at the 2022 @rockhall ceremony with a tribute to The Killer, Jerry Lee Lewis. Backed by @zacbrownband and with special guest @johnmellencamp. pic.twitter.com/gzXS46EYmi — None But The Brave Podcast (@NBTBPodcast) November 6, 2022

