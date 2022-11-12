So Frenchy So Chic 2023 Lineup Announced

So Frenchy So Chic returns to Sydney and Melbourne in January 2023 with an all French lineup. Along with music performances from Pi Ja Ma, Rover, Kalika and Suzane, So French So Chic will be offering food from prominent French eateries and catering services in Sydney and Melbourne.

In Melbourne, the food comes courtesy of Milk The Cow, Frederic Bistro, and L’Hôtel Gitan. In Sydney, there’ll be charcuterie hampers from Frenchies Bistro and Brewery, haute cuisine from Bellevue Cottage and chef Antoine Moscovitz.

Pi Ja Ma – ‘America’

Pi Ja Ma is the French pop project of multi-disciplinary artist Pauline de Tarragon. Kalika is a jazz trained artist who previously came in second on French talent show La Nouvelle Star. Rover, the project of Timothée Regnier, went gold with his 2012 debut album, Rover, and won the Revelation award at the French Grammys. Suzane’s work centres on feminine combat in a patriarchal world and has previously been awarded the French Grammy for Best Live Performance.

So Frenchy So Chic 2023

Pi Ja Ma

Rover

Kalika

Suzane

Dates & Venues

Sunday, 15th January 2023 – Werribee Park Mansion, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, 21st January 2023 – Bicentennial Park, Glebe, NSW

