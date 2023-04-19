A Guide to Every International Tour Coming to Australia in 2023

The international touring itinerary is busier than it’s been since before the Covid shutdown. Already this year, Australia has hosted tours from Red Hot Chili Peppers, Fred again.., Charli XCX, Harry Styles, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Pavement, Lorde, Carly Rae Jepsen, Rina Sawayama and dozens more.
We’re not even close to done, with more artists announcing Australian tour dates every week. In this article, you’ll find all the important details of upcoming tours, including gig dates, venues, support acts and ticket links. The tours are listed in chronological order and the guide will be regularly updated.
Happy Mondays – ’24 Hour Party People’
April 2023
The Stranglers
w/Heavy Amber
- Wednesday, 19th April – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC
- Friday, 21st April – Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD
- Saturday, 22nd April – The Metro, Sydney, NSW
- Sunday, 23rd April – Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle, NSW
Tickets on sale now
Mudhoney
- Thursday, 20th April – Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW
- Friday, 21st April – Gumball Festival, Lower Belford, NSW
- Saturday, 22nd April – UOW Uni Bar, Wollongong, NSW
- Sunday, 23rd April – Kambri at ANU, Canberra, ACT
- Tuesday, 25th April – Haba, Rye, VIC
- Thursday, 27th April – Corner, Hotel Melbourne, VIC
- Friday, 28th April – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, VIC
- Saturday, 29th April – Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC
- Sunday, 30th April – Cherry Rock, Melbourne, VIC
- Wednesday, 3rd May – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA
- Thursday, 4th May – The Rosemount, Perth, WA
- Friday, 5th May – The River, Margaret River, WA
Tickets on sale now
Animals As Leaders
w/Keyan
- Wednesday, 19th April – 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC
- Thursday, 20th April – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW
- Friday, 21st April – Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD
Tickets on sale now
DDG
- Thursday, 20th April – Serendipity hosted by DDG at Noir, Sydney NSW
- Friday, 21st April 21 – CQ BAR, Melbourne VIC
Tickets on sale now
Escape The Fate
w/D.R.U.G.S., The Beautiful Monument
- Thursday, 20th April – The Gov, Adelaide SA
- Friday, 21st April – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW
- Saturday 22nd April – The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD
- Sunday, 23rd April – 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC
Tickets on sale now
Helmet
- Thursday, 20th April — Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle NSW
- Friday, 21st April — Roundhouse, Sydney NSW
- Saturday, 22nd April — Republic Bar, Hobart TAS
- Monday, 24th April — Rosemount Hotel, Perth WA
- Wednesday, 26th April — The Basement, Canberra ACT
- Thursday, 27th April — The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD
- Friday, 28th April — Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne VIC
- Saturday, 29th April — Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne VIC
- Sunday, 30th April — The Gov, Adelaide SA
Tickets on sale now
Don McLean
- Thursday 20th April – Hurstville Entertainment Centre, Hustville NSW
- Friday 21st April – The Concourse, Chatswood NSW
- Saturday 22nd April – Sydney Coliseum, West Sydney NSW
- Monday 24th April – West Point, Hobart TAS
- Wednesday 26th April – Princess Theatre, Launceston TAS
- Friday 28th April – Win Entertainment Centre, Wollongong NSW
- Saturday 29th April – The Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC
- Sunday 30th April – Costa Hall, Geelong VIC
Tickets on sale now
The Used | Papa Roach
w/coldrain
- Friday, 21st April – Metro City, Perth WA
- Sunday, 23rd April – AEC Theatre, Adelaide SA
- Monday, 24th April – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne VIC
- Thursday, 27th April – University of Wollongong, Wollongong NSW
- Friday, 28th April – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW
- Sunday, 30th April – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD
Tickets on sale now
Slowdive
- Sunday, 23rd April – The Gov, Adelaide SA
- Monday, 24th April – Astor Theatre, Perth WA
- Thursday, 27th April – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW
Tickets on sale now
Beach Fossils
- Sunday, 23rd April – Corner Hotel, Melbourne VIC
- Wednesday, 26th April – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney NSW
Tickets on sale now
Slayyyter
- Monday, 24th April – Manning Bar, Sydney NSW
- Thursday, 27th April – 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC
- Wednesday, 3rd May – The Brightside, Brisbane QLD
- Friday, 5th May – Jack Rabbit Slims, Perth WA
Tickets: Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth.
bbno$
- Monday, 24th April – The Forum, Melbourne, VIC
- Wednesday, 26th April – The Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW
- Thursday, 27th April – Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD
Tickets on sale via Handsome Tours
Cloud Nothings
- Monday, 24th April – Stay Gold, Melbourne VIC
- w/Pinch Points, Wet Season
- Wednesday, 26th April – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide SA
- w/Sincerely Grizzly, Placement
- Thursday, 27th April – Dicey Riley’s Hotel, Wollongong NSW
- w/Miners, Solid Effort
Tickets on sale now
alt-J
w/Royel Otis
- Tuesday 25th April – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW (An Awesome Wave 10th Anniversary)
- Wednesday, 26th April – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW
- Thursday, 27th April – Riverstage, Brisbane QLD
- Tuesday, 2nd May – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC (An Awesome Wave 10th Anniversary)
- Wednesday, 3rd May – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne VIC
- Sunday, 7th May – HBF Stadium, Perth WA
Tickets on sale now
Nothing But Thieves
- Wednesday, 26th April – Fortitude, Brisbane QLD
- Thursday, 27th April – Forum Theatre, Melbourne VIC
- Tuesday, 2nd May – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
- Wednesday, 3rd May – Metropolis, Perth WA
Tickets on sale now
Eliza Rose
- Wednesday, 26th April – Universal, Sydney, NSW
- Wednesday, 3rd May – Night Cat, Melbourne, VIC
- Friday, 5th May – Rechabite, Perth, WA
Tickets on sale via Handsome Tours
coldrain
Wednesday, 26th April – The Brightside, Brisbane QLD
Tickets on sale now
Denzel Curry
- Thursday, 27th April – Hordern Pavillion, Sydney, NSW
- Friday, 28th April – Festival Hall, Melbourne, VIC
- Wednesday, 3rd May – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Tickets on sale via Live Nation
Fatboy Slim
w/Confidence Man (DJ Set), Anna Lunoe
- Friday, 28th April – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC
- Wednesday, 3rd May – Riverstage, Brisbane QLD
- Friday, 5th May – The Entertainment Quarter, Sydney NSW
- Sunday, 7th May – Burswood Park, Perth WA
Tickets on sale now
Sleep Token
- Friday, 28th April – The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD
- Saturday, 29th April – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW
- Sunday, 30th April – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC
- Tuesday, 2nd May – The Gov, Adelaide SA
- Thursday, 4th May – Magnet House, Perth WA
Tickets on sale now
Phum Viphurit
- Sunday, 30th April – Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD
- Monday, 1st May – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW
- Tuesday, 2nd May – 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC
Tickets on sale now
Yaeji – ‘For Granted’
May 2023
Cian Ducrot
- Wednesday, 3rd May – Liberty Hall, Sydney NSW
- Thursday, 4th May – The Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne VIC
Tickets on sale now
Maggie Lindemann
- Thursday, 4th May – The Prince, Melbourne, VIC (Lic AA)
- Saturday, 6th May – The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD (Lic AA)
- Sunday, 7th May – Crowbar, Sydney, NSW (18+)
Tickets on sale now
Candy
w/Ekulu, The Others
- Friday, 5th May – Lynott’s Lounge, Perth WA
- Saturday, 6th May – Stay Gold, Melbourne VIC
- Sunday, 7th May – Enigma, Adelaide SA
- Wednesday, 10th May – The Basement, Canberra ACT
- Thursday, 11th May – Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle NSW
- Friday, 12th May – The Great Club, Sydney NSW
- Saturday, 13th May – Bad Luck, Brisbane QLD
- Sunday, 14th May – Vinnie’s Dive, Gold Coast QLD
Tickets: Perth, Melbourne, Adelaide, Canberra, Newcastle, Sydney, Brisbane, Gold Coast
Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
- Tuesday, 9th May – The Triffid, Brisbane QLD
- Thursday, 11th May – 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC
- Friday, 12th May – Manning Bar, Sydney NSW
- Saturday, 13th May – Rosemount Hotel, Perth WA
Tickets: Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Perth
Damien Rice
- Friday, 12th May – Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney NSW
- Tuesday, 16th May – Hamer Hall, Melbourne VIC
- Thursday, 18th May – Costa Hall, Geelong VIC
- Saturday, 20th May – Odeon Theatre, HobartTAS
- Monday, 22th May – Concert Hall QPAC, Brisbane QLD
- Wednesday, 24th May – HOTA Theatre, Gold CoastQLD
Tickets on sale now
Wu-Tang Clan | Nas
- Friday, 12th May – Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD
- Saturday, 13th May – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW
- Sunday, 14th May – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC
Tickets on sale now
Static-X
w/Soil
- Friday, 19th May – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC
- Saturday, 20th May – The Metro, Sydney NSW
- Sunday, 21st May – Eatons Hill, Brisbane QLD
Tickets on sale here
Turnover
- Saturday, 20th May – Lynott’s Lounge, Perth WA
- Sunday, 21st May – Jive Bar, Adelaide SA
- Wednesday, 24th May – Stay Gold, Melbourne, VIC
Tickets on sale now
Circa Waves
- Tuesday, 23rd May – Metro Theatre, Eora/Sydney NSW
- Wednesday, 24th May – Princess Theatre, Meanjin/Brisbane QLD
- Thursday, 25th May – Croxton Bandroom, Naarm/Melbourne VIC
- Saturday, 27th May – The Rechabite, Boorloo/Perth WA
Tickets on sale via Handsome Tours
Guttermouth
- Tuesday, 23rd May – Stay Gold, Melbourne, VIC
- Wednesday, 24th May – The Zoo, Brisbane, QLD
- Thursday, 25th May – Vinnies Dive, Gold Coast, QLD
- Friday, 26th May – Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle, NSW
- Saturday, 27th May – The Basement, Canberra, ACT
- Sunday, 28th May – Mary’s Underground, Sydney, NSW
Tickets on sale now
Yaeji
- Saturday, 27th May – Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW
- Sunday, 28th May – Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW
Tickets on sale now
Matt Maltese
- Wednesday, 31st May – Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane
- Friday, 2nd June – Northcote Social Club, Melbourne
- Saturday, 3rd June – Lansdowne, Sydney
Tickets all sold out
Deafheaven
w/Closure in Moscow*, Suldusk~, RUN^ and Tangled Thoughts of Leaving+
- Wednesday, 31st May – Max Watts, Melbourne VIC*~
- Thursday, 1st June – Max Watts, Melbourne VIC*^
- Friday, 2nd June – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW*^
- Saturday, 3rd June – The Triffid, Brisbane QLD*^
- Sunday, 11th June – Rosemount Hotel, Perth WA+
- Monday, 12th June – Badlands, Perth WA
- Tuesday, 13th June – The Gov, Adelaide SA
- Thursday, 15th June – Dark Mofo, Hobart TAS
Tickets on sale now
June 2023
Sleaford Mods
- Wednesday 31st May – The Gov, Adelaide SA
- Friday, 2nd June – Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW
- Saturday, 3rd June – Forum, Melbourne VIC
- Tuesday, 6th June – The Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD
- Wednesday, 7th June – The Great Northern, Byron Bay NSW
- Friday, 9th June – Dark Mofo, Odeon Theatre, Hobart TAS
- Sunday, 11th June – Astor Theatre, Perth WA
Tickets on sale now
Ásgeir
- Thursday, 1st June – Melbourne Recital, Melbourne VIC
- Friday, 2nd June – City Recital Hall, Sydney NSW
- Saturday, 3rd June – Powerhouse, Brisbane QLD
- Sunday, 4 June – Rechabite, Perth WA
Tickets on sale now
Weyes Blood
w/Jack Ladder*, Lost Animal^, Nicholas Allbrook~
- Thursday, 1st June – Vivid LIVE @ Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW
- Saturday, 3rd June – Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD*
- Sunday, 4th June – Vivid LIVE @ Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW
- Wednesday, 7th June – RISING @ The Forum, Melbourne VIC^
- Thursday, 8th June – RISING @ The Forum, Melbourne VIC^
- Friday, 9th June – The Rechabite, Perth WA~
Tickets: Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth
Ethel Cain
- Friday, 2nd June – Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW
- Saturday, 3rd June – Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW
- Sunday, 4th June – Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW
- Tuesday, 6th June – Cremorne Theatre @ QPAC, Brisbane QLD
- Friday, 9th June – Forum Upstairs, Melbourne VIC
- Saturday, 10th June – Forum Upstairs, Melbourne VIC
- Sunday, 11th June – Dark Mofo, Hobart TAS
Tickets on sale now
Henry Rollins
- Monday, 5th June — Perth Concert Hall, Perth WA
- Tuesday, 6th June — Margaret River HEART, Margaret River WA
- Thursday, 8th June — Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide SA
- Friday, 9th June — Araluen Arts Centre, Alice Springs NT
- Saturday, 10th June — Darwin Entertainment Centre, Darwin NT
- Tuesday, 13th June — Cairns Performing Arts Centre, Cairns QLD
- Thursday, 15th June — The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD
- Friday, 16th June — The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD
- Saturday, 17th June — The Events Centre Caloundra, Sunshine Coast QLD
- Tuesday, 20th June — Llewellyn Hall ANU, Canberra ACT
- Wednesday, 21st June — Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo VIC
- Thursday, 22nd June — Civic Hall, Ballarat VIC
- Saturday, 24th June — Hamer Hall, Melbourne VIC
- Tuesday, 27th June — Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW
- Wednesday, 28th June — State Theatre, Sydney NSW
- Friday, 30th June — Newcastle City Hall, Newcastle NSW
- Sunday, 2nd July — Princess Theatre, Launceston TAS
- Monday, 3rd July — Odeon Theatre, Hobart TAS
Tickets on sale here
The Damned
- Monday, 5th June – The Gov, Adelaide, SA
- Wednesday, 7th June – Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD
- Thursday, 8th June – Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW
- Friday, 9th June – Forum, Melbourne VIC
Tickets on sale now
Stephen Sanchez
- Monday, 5th June – 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC
- Tuesday, 6th June – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW
- Thursday, 8th June – The Zoo, Brisbane QLD
Tickets: Melbourne, Sydney, Oztix
BABYMETAL
- Thursday, 8th June – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD
- Friday, 9th June – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW
- Sunday, 11th June – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC
Tickets on sale now
Laufey
- Thursday, 8th June – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney NSW
- Friday, 9th June – Howler, Melbourne VIC
- Saturday, 10th June – Howler, Melbourne VIC
Tickets on sale now
Mitch James
- Friday, 9th June – The Whalers Hotel, Warnambool VIC
- Saturday, 10th June – The Workers Club, Melbourne VIC
- Sunday, 11th June – HABA, Rye VIC
- Wednesday, 14th June – La La La’s, Wollongong NSW
- Thursday, 15th June – The Lansdowne, Sydney NSW
- Friday, 16th June – The Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle NSW
- Saturday, 17th June – The Northern Hotel, Byron Bay NSW
- Monday, 19th June – The Brightside, Brisbane QLD
Tickets on sale now
BLACKPINK
- Saturday, 10th June – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC
- Sunday, 11th June – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC
- Friday, 16th June – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW
- Saturday, 17th June – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW
All shows sold out
Molchat Doma
- Monday, 12th June – Carriageworks, Sydney NSW
- Thursday, 15th June – Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD
- Friday, 16th June – Odeon Theatre, Hobart TAS
Tickets on sale now
Billy Ocean
- Friday, 16th June – The Star, Gold Coast, QLD
- Tuesday, 20th June – Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC
- Thursday, 22nd June – Darling Harbour Theatre, Sydney NSW
- Sunday, 25th June – Royal Theatre, Canberra ACT
- Tuesday, 27th June – Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide SA
Tickets for Gold Coast, Sydney and Canberra here. Tickets for Melbourne and Adelaide here.
Watsky
- Friday, 23rd June – Liberty Hall, Sydney NSW
Tickets on sale now
Polyphia
- Tuesday, 27th June – Tivoli, Brisbane QLD
- Wednesday, 28th June – The Metro, Sydney NSW
- Thursday, 29th June – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC
Tickets on sale now
July 2023
Lewis Capaldi
w/Noah Cyrus
- Friday, 7th July – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW
- Saturday, 8th July – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW
- Tuesday, 11th July – RAC Arena, Perth WA
- Thursday, 13th July – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA
- Friday, 14th July – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC
- Saturday, 15th July – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC
Tickets on sale now
You Me at Six
w/Set It Off
- Sunday, 9th July – Magnet House, Perth WA
- Tuesday, 11th July – The Gov, Adelaide SA
- Thursday, 13th July – The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD
- Friday, 14th July – Roundhouse, Sydney NSW
- Sunday, 16th July – Forum Theatre, Melbourne VIC
Tickets on sale now
Lizzo
w/Tkay Maidza
- Friday, 14th July – RAC Arena, Perth WA
- Monday, 17th July – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC
- Tuesday, 18th July – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC
- Sunday, 23rd July – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney VIC
- Monday, 24th July – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney VIC
Tickets on sale now
Pierce The Veil | Beartooth
- Saturday, 22nd July – Metropolis, Fremantle WA
- Monday, 24th July – The Gov, Adelaide SA
- Wednesday, 26th July – The Forum, Melbourne VIC
- Thursday, 27th July – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
Tickets on sale now
Inspiral Carpets
- Saturday, 29th July – Rosemount Hotel, Perth, WA
- Thursday, 3rd August – The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD
- Friday, 4th August – Manning Bar, Sydney, NSW
- Saturday, 5th August – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne, VIC
Tickets on sale now
August 2023
Luke Combs
w/Cody Johnson, Lane Pittman
- Friday, 11th August – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD
- Saturday, 12th August – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD
- Wednesday, 16th August – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW
- Thursday, 17th August – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW
- Saturday, 19th August – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC
- Sunday, 20th August – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC
- Wednesday, 23rd August – AEC Arena, Adelaide SA
- Saturday, 26th August – RAC Arena, Perth WA
Tickets on sale now
The Snuts
- Saturday, 12th August – Corner Hotel, Melbourne VIC
- Sunday, 13th August – The Zoo, Brisbane QLD
- Monday, 14th August – Manning Bar, Sydney NSW
Tickets on sale now
Loveless
- Thursday, 17th August – Metro Theatre | Sydney, NSW
- Friday, 18th August – The Triffid | Brisbane, QLD
- Sunday, 20th August – 170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC
Tickets on sale now
Teddy Swims
- Friday, 18th August – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD
- Saturday, 19th August – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
- Tuesday, 22nd August – Astor Theatre, Perth WA
- Thursday, 24th August – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA
- Friday, 25th August – Forum Melbourne, Melbourne VIC
Tickets on sale Monday, 24th April via Frontier Touring
September 2023
Thrice
- Thursday, 31st August – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC
- Friday, 1st September – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC
- Saturday, 2nd September – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW
- Sunday, 3rd September – Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD
- Tuesday, 5th September – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide SA
- Wednesday, 6th September – Badlands, Perth WA
- Thursday, 7th September – Badlands, Perth WA
Tickets on sale now
Culture Club
w/Berlin
- Tuesday, 5th September – RAC Arena, Perth WA
- Friday, 8th September – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW
- Saturday, 9th September – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC
- Monday, 11th September – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA
- Thursday, 14th September – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD
Tickets on sale Friday, 21st April
Extreme | Living Colour
- Wednesday, 6th September – Regal Theatre, Perth WA
- Friday, 8th September – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA
- Sunday, 10th September – The Forum, Melbourne VIC
- Tuesday, 12th September – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
- Wednesday, 13th September – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD
Tickets: Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason w/Gary Kemp, Guy Pratt, Lee Harris and Dom Beken
- Saturday, 16th September – Forum Theatre, Melbourne VIC
- Tuesday, 19th September – Brisbane Convention Exhibition Centre, Brisbane QLD
- Thursday, 21st September – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
- Monday, 25th September – Riverside, Perth WA
Tickets on sale now
Against The Current
- Thursday, 28th September – The Brightside, Brisbane QLD
- Friday, 29th September – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney NSW
- Saturday, 30th September – Stay Gold, Melbourne VIC
- Sunday, 1st October – Sooki Lounge, Belgrave VIC
- Tuesday, 3rd October – Jive Bar, Adelaide SA
- Wednesday, 4th October – Amplifier Bar, Perth WA
Tickets on sale now
October 2023
Waterparks
w/Lights
- Tuesday, 3rd October – Magnet House, Perth WA
- Thursday, 5th October – The Gov, Adelaide SA
- Friday, 6th October – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW
- Saturday, 7th October – Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD
- Sunday, 8th October – 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC
Tickets on sale Friday, 21st April
They Might Be Giants
- Thursday, 5th October – The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD
- Friday, 6th October – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
- Saturday, 7th October – The Forum, Melbourne VIC
- Sunday, 8th October – The Gov, Adelaide SA
- Wednesday, 11th October – Astor Theatre, Perth WA
Tickets: Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth
Bury Tomorrow
- Friday, 13th October – Amplifier Bar, Perth WA
- Saturday, 14th October – Jive, Adelaide SA
- Sunday, 15th October – Stay Gold, Melbourne VIC
- Thursday, 19th October – Crowbar, Sydney NSW
- Friday, 20th October – The Newcastle Hotel, Newcastle NSW
- Saturday, 21st October – The Brightside, Brisbane QLD
Happy Mondays
- Thursday, 19th October – The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD
- Friday, 20th October – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
- Saturday, 21st October – Forum, Melbourne VIC
- Tuesday, 24th October – The Gov, Adleaide SA
- Friday, 25th October – Metropolis Fremantle, Perth WA
Tickets on sale Friday, 21st April
The Corrs
w/Natalie Imbruglia, Toni Childs and Germein
- Wednesday, 25th October – RAC, Perth WA
- Saturday, 28th October – Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD
- Sunday, 29th October – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney NSW
- Tuesday, 31st October –Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle NSW
- Thursday, 2nd November – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA
- Saturday, 4th November – UTAS Stadium, Launceston TAS
- Monday, 6th November – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC
Tickets on sale now
Sam Smith
- Saturday, 28th October – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA
- Tuesday, 31st October – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC
- Wednesday, 1st November – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC
- Friday, 3rd November – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW
- Saturday, 4th November – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW
- Wednesday, 8th November – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD
Tickets on sale now
November 2023
The Exploited
- Thursday 9th November – Barwon club, Geelong VIC
- w/Von Stache
- Friday 10th November – Corner Hotel Melbourne VIC
- w/The Clinch, Threat
- Saturday 11th November – The Gov, Adelaide SA
- w/St Judes
- Sunday 12th November – Rosemount, Perth WA
- w/Turd!, Stumped
- Wednesday 15th November – Coolangatta Hotel QLD
- w/The Scam
- Thursday 16th November – The Zoo, Brisbane QLD
- w/Fake News, The Scam
- Friday 17th November – Avalon RSL, Avalon Beach NSW
- w/Rust
- Saturday 18th November – The Factory, Sydney NSW
- w/New Trends, Topnovil
- Sunday 19th November – The Gal, Newcastle NSW
- w/Trashed Again
Tickets on sale now
Robbie Williams
- Thursday, 16th November – Allianz Stadium, Sydney NSW
- Saturday, 18th November – A Day On The Green @ Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton QLD
- Sunday, 19th November – A Day On The Green @ Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD
- Wednesday, 22nd November – AAMI Park, Melbourne VIC
- Thursday, 23rd November – AAMI Park, Melbourne VIC
- Saturday, 25th November – A Day On The Green @ Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong VIC
- Thursday, 30th November – A Day On The Green @ Nikola Estate, Swan Valley WA
- Friday, 1st December – A Day On The Green @ Nikola Estate, Swan Valley WA
Tickets on sale now
Måneskin
- Monday, 20th November – Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre, Brisbane QLD
- Wednesday, 22nd November – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW
- Thursday, 23rd November – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne VIC
- Saturday, 25th November – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA
Tickets on sale now
Electric Callboy
- Saturday, 25th November – Metropolis Fremantle, Perth WA
- Monday, 27th November – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA
- Wednesday, 29th November – PICA , Melbourne VIC
- Thursday, 30th November – UNSW Roundhouse, Sydney NSW
- Friday, 1st December – Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane QLD
Tickets on sale now
ILLENIUM
- Saturday, 25th November – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW
- Friday, 1st December – John Cain Arena, Melbourne VIC
- Saturday, 2nd December – The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD
Tickets on sale now
December 2023
Harry Connick Jr.
- Sunday, 3rd December – RAC Arena, Perth WA
- Tuesday, 5th December – Festival Theatre, Adelaide SA
- Friday, 8th December – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney NSW
- Tuesday, 12th December – Convention & Exhibition Centre, Brisbane QLD
- Friday, 15th December – Royal Theatre, Canberra ACT
- Sunday, 17th December – Hamer Hall, Melbourne VIC
- Monday, 18th December – Hamer Hall, Melbourne VIC
Tickets on sale Monday, 24th April via Teg Dainty
Novo Amor
- Thursday, 7th December – The Zoo, Brisbane QLD
- Friday, 8th December – Factory Theatre, Sydney NSW
- Saturday, 9th December – The Croxton, Melbourne VIC
Tickets on sale now
L7
- Friday, 8th December – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW
- Saturday, 9th December – The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD
- Tuesday, 12th December – The Gov, Adelaide SA
- Wednesday, 13th December – Rosemount Hotel, Perth WA
- Friday, 15th December – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne VIC
Tickets on sale now
February 2024
Blink-182
- Thursday, 8th February– RAC Arena, Perth, WA
- Friday, 9th February– RAC Arena, Perth, WA
- Sunday, 11th February – Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA
- Tuesday, 13th February – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC
- Wednesday, 14th February – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC
- Friday, 16th February – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW
- Saturday, 17th February – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW
- Monday, 19th February– Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD
- Tuesday, 20th February– Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD
- Wednesday, 21st February – Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD
- Friday, 23rd February – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW
- Saturday, 24th February – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW
- Monday, 26th February – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC
- Tuesday, 27th February – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC
Tickets on sale now
P!nk
- Friday, 9th February – Allianz Stadium, Sydney NSW
- Saturday, 10th February – Allianz Stadium, Sydney NSW
- Tuesday, 13th February – McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle NSW
- Friday, 16th February – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD
- Saturday, 17th February – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD
- Tuesday, 20th February – Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast QLD
- Friday, 23rd February – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC
- Saturday, 24th February – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC
- Tuesday, 27th February – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide SA
- Friday, 1st March – Optus Stadium, Perth WA
- Saturday, 2nd March – Optus Stadium, Perth WA
- Tuesday, 12th March – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC
- Saturday, 16th March – Accord Stadium, Sydney NSW
- Tuesday, 19th March – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD
Tickets on sale now
