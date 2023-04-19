A Guide to Every International Tour Coming to Australia in 2023

The international touring itinerary is busier than it’s been since before the Covid shutdown. Already this year, Australia has hosted tours from Red Hot Chili Peppers, Fred again.., Charli XCX, Harry Styles, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Pavement, Lorde, Carly Rae Jepsen, Rina Sawayama and dozens more.

We’re not even close to done, with more artists announcing Australian tour dates every week. In this article, you’ll find all the important details of upcoming tours, including gig dates, venues, support acts and ticket links. The tours are listed in chronological order and the guide will be regularly updated.

Happy Mondays – ’24 Hour Party People’

April 2023

The Stranglers

w/Heavy Amber

Wednesday, 19th April – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 21st April – Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, 22nd April – The Metro, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, 23rd April – Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle, NSW

Tickets on sale now

Mudhoney

Thursday, 20th April – Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, 21st April – Gumball Festival, Lower Belford, NSW

Saturday, 22nd April – UOW Uni Bar, Wollongong, NSW

Sunday, 23rd April – Kambri at ANU, Canberra, ACT

Tuesday, 25th April – Haba, Rye, VIC

Thursday, 27th April – Corner, Hotel Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 28th April – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, VIC

Saturday, 29th April – Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC

Sunday, 30th April – Cherry Rock, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, 3rd May – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA

Thursday, 4th May – The Rosemount, Perth, WA

Friday, 5th May – The River, Margaret River, WA

Tickets on sale now

Animals As Leaders

w/Keyan

Wednesday, 19th April – 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, 20th April – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Friday, 21st April – Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD

Tickets on sale now

DDG

Thursday, 20th April – Serendipity hosted by DDG at Noir, Sydney NSW

Friday, 21st April 21 – CQ BAR, Melbourne VIC

Tickets on sale now

Escape The Fate

w/D.R.U.G.S., The Beautiful Monument

Thursday, 20th April – The Gov, Adelaide SA

Friday, 21st April – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday 22nd April – The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Sunday, 23rd April – 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC

Tickets on sale now

Helmet

Thursday, 20th April — Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle NSW

Friday, 21st April — Roundhouse, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 22nd April — Republic Bar, Hobart TAS

Monday, 24th April — Rosemount Hotel, Perth WA

Wednesday, 26th April — The Basement, Canberra ACT

Thursday, 27th April — The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 28th April — Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 29th April — Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, 30th April — The Gov, Adelaide SA

Tickets on sale now

Don McLean

Thursday 20th April – Hurstville Entertainment Centre, Hustville NSW

Friday 21st April – The Concourse, Chatswood NSW

Saturday 22nd April – Sydney Coliseum, West Sydney NSW

Monday 24th April – West Point, Hobart TAS

Wednesday 26th April – Princess Theatre, Launceston TAS

Friday 28th April – Win Entertainment Centre, Wollongong NSW

Saturday 29th April – The Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Sunday 30th April – Costa Hall, Geelong VIC

Tickets on sale now

The Used | Papa Roach

w/coldrain

Friday, 21st April – Metro City, Perth WA

Sunday, 23rd April – AEC Theatre, Adelaide SA

Monday, 24th April – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, 27th April – University of Wollongong, Wollongong NSW

Friday, 28th April – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Sunday, 30th April – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Tickets on sale now

Slowdive

Sunday, 23rd April – The Gov, Adelaide SA

Monday, 24th April – Astor Theatre, Perth WA

Thursday, 27th April – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tickets on sale now

Beach Fossils

Sunday, 23rd April – Corner Hotel, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday, 26th April – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney NSW

Tickets on sale now

Slayyyter

Monday, 24th April – Manning Bar, Sydney NSW

Thursday, 27th April – 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday, 3rd May – The Brightside, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 5th May – Jack Rabbit Slims, Perth WA

Tickets: Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth.

bbno$

Monday, 24th April – The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, 26th April – The Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, 27th April – Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets on sale via Handsome Tours

Cloud Nothings

Monday, 24th April – Stay Gold, Melbourne VIC

w/Pinch Points, Wet Season

Wednesday, 26th April – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide SA

w/Sincerely Grizzly, Placement

Thursday, 27th April – Dicey Riley’s Hotel, Wollongong NSW

w/Miners, Solid Effort

Tickets on sale now

alt-J

w/Royel Otis

Tuesday 25th April – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW (An Awesome Wave 10th Anniversary)

Wednesday, 26th April – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Thursday, 27th April – Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Tuesday, 2nd May – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC (An Awesome Wave 10th Anniversary)

Wednesday, 3rd May – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, 7th May – HBF Stadium, Perth WA

Tickets on sale now

Nothing But Thieves

Wednesday, 26th April – Fortitude, Brisbane QLD

Thursday, 27th April – Forum Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, 2nd May – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Wednesday, 3rd May – Metropolis, Perth WA

Tickets on sale now

Eliza Rose

Wednesday, 26th April – Universal, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, 3rd May – Night Cat, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 5th May – Rechabite, Perth, WA

Tickets on sale via Handsome Tours

coldrain

Wednesday, 26th April – The Brightside, Brisbane QLD

Tickets on sale now

Denzel Curry

Thursday, 27th April – Hordern Pavillion, Sydney, NSW

Friday, 28th April – Festival Hall, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, 3rd May – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Tickets on sale via Live Nation

Fatboy Slim

w/Confidence Man (DJ Set), Anna Lunoe

Friday, 28th April – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday, 3rd May – Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 5th May – The Entertainment Quarter, Sydney NSW

Sunday, 7th May – Burswood Park, Perth WA

Tickets on sale now

Sleep Token

Friday, 28th April – The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 29th April – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Sunday, 30th April – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, 2nd May – The Gov, Adelaide SA

Thursday, 4th May – Magnet House, Perth WA

Tickets on sale now

Phum Viphurit

Sunday, 30th April – Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD

Monday, 1st May – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, 2nd May – 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC

Tickets on sale now

Yaeji – ‘For Granted’

May 2023

Cian Ducrot

Wednesday, 3rd May – Liberty Hall, Sydney NSW

Thursday, 4th May – The Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne VIC

Tickets on sale now

Maggie Lindemann

Thursday, 4th May – The Prince, Melbourne, VIC (Lic AA)

Saturday, 6th May – The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD (Lic AA)

Sunday, 7th May – Crowbar, Sydney, NSW (18+)

Tickets on sale now

Candy

w/Ekulu, The Others

Friday, 5th May – Lynott’s Lounge, Perth WA

Saturday, 6th May – Stay Gold, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, 7th May – Enigma, Adelaide SA

Wednesday, 10th May – The Basement, Canberra ACT

Thursday, 11th May – Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle NSW

Friday, 12th May – The Great Club, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 13th May – Bad Luck, Brisbane QLD

Sunday, 14th May – Vinnie’s Dive, Gold Coast QLD

Tickets: Perth, Melbourne, Adelaide, Canberra, Newcastle, Sydney, Brisbane, Gold Coast

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

Tuesday, 9th May – The Triffid, Brisbane QLD

Thursday, 11th May – 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC

Friday, 12th May – Manning Bar, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 13th May – Rosemount Hotel, Perth WA

Tickets: Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Perth

Damien Rice

Friday, 12th May – ​Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, 16th May – ​Hamer Hall, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, 18th May – Costa Hall, Geelong VIC

Saturday, 20th May – ​Odeon Theatre, HobartTAS

Monday, 22th May – ​Concert Hall QPAC, Brisbane QLD

Wednesday, 24th May – ​HOTA Theatre, Gold CoastQLD

Tickets on sale now

Wu-Tang Clan | Nas

Friday, 12th May – Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 13th May – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Sunday, 14th May – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Tickets on sale now

Static-X

w/Soil

Friday, 19th May – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 20th May – The Metro, Sydney NSW

Sunday, 21st May – Eatons Hill, Brisbane QLD

Tickets on sale here

Turnover

Saturday, 20th May – Lynott’s Lounge, Perth WA

Sunday, 21st May – Jive Bar, Adelaide SA

Wednesday, 24th May – Stay Gold, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets on sale now

Circa Waves

Tuesday, 23rd May – Metro Theatre, Eora/Sydney NSW

Wednesday, 24th May – Princess Theatre, Meanjin/Brisbane QLD

Thursday, 25th May – Croxton Bandroom, Naarm/Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 27th May – The Rechabite, Boorloo/Perth WA

Tickets on sale via Handsome Tours

Guttermouth

Tuesday, 23rd May – Stay Gold, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, 24th May – The Zoo, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, 25th May – Vinnies Dive, Gold Coast, QLD

Friday, 26th May – Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle, NSW

Saturday, 27th May – The Basement, Canberra, ACT

Sunday, 28th May – Mary’s Underground, Sydney, NSW

Tickets on sale now

Yaeji

Saturday, 27th May – Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Sunday, 28th May – Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Tickets on sale now

Matt Maltese

Wednesday, 31st May – Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane

Friday, 2nd June – Northcote Social Club, Melbourne

Saturday, 3rd June – Lansdowne, Sydney

Tickets all sold out

Deafheaven

w/Closure in Moscow*, Suldusk~, RUN^ and Tangled Thoughts of Leaving+

Wednesday, 31st May – Max Watts, Melbourne VIC*~

Thursday, 1st June – Max Watts, Melbourne VIC*^

Friday, 2nd June – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW*^

Saturday, 3rd June – The Triffid, Brisbane QLD*^

Sunday, 11th June – Rosemount Hotel, Perth WA+

Monday, 12th June – Badlands, Perth WA

Tuesday, 13th June – The Gov, Adelaide SA

Thursday, 15th June – Dark Mofo, Hobart TAS

Tickets on sale now

June 2023

Sleaford Mods

Wednesday 31st May – The Gov, Adelaide SA

Friday, 2nd June – Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 3rd June – Forum, Melbourne VIC

Forum, Melbourne VIC Tuesday, 6th June – The Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD

Wednesday, 7th June – The Great Northern, Byron Bay NSW

Friday, 9th June – Dark Mofo, Odeon Theatre, Hobart TAS

Sunday, 11th June – Astor Theatre, Perth WA

Tickets on sale now

Ásgeir

Thursday, 1st June – Melbourne Recital, Melbourne VIC

Friday, 2nd June – City Recital Hall, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 3rd June – Powerhouse, Brisbane QLD

Sunday, 4 June – Rechabite, Perth WA

Tickets on sale now

Weyes Blood

w/Jack Ladder*, Lost Animal^, Nicholas Allbrook~

Thursday, 1st June – Vivid LIVE @ Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 3rd June – Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD*

Sunday, 4th June – Vivid LIVE @ Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Wednesday, 7th June – RISING @ The Forum, Melbourne VIC^

Thursday, 8th June – RISING @ The Forum, Melbourne VIC^

Friday, 9th June – The Rechabite, Perth WA~

Tickets: Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth

Ethel Cain

Friday, 2nd June – Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 3rd June – Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Sunday, 4th June – Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, 6th June – Cremorne Theatre @ QPAC, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 9th June – Forum Upstairs, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 10th June – Forum Upstairs, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, 11th June – Dark Mofo, Hobart TAS

Tickets on sale now

Henry Rollins

Monday, 5th June — Perth Concert Hall, Perth WA

Tuesday, 6th June — Margaret River HEART, Margaret River WA

Thursday, 8th June — Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide SA

Friday, 9th June — Araluen Arts Centre, Alice Springs NT

Saturday, 10th June — Darwin Entertainment Centre, Darwin NT

Tuesday, 13th June — Cairns Performing Arts Centre, Cairns QLD

Thursday, 15th June — The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 16th June — The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 17th June — The Events Centre Caloundra, Sunshine Coast QLD

Tuesday, 20th June — Llewellyn Hall ANU, Canberra ACT

Wednesday, 21st June — Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo VIC

Thursday, 22nd June — Civic Hall, Ballarat VIC

Saturday, 24th June — Hamer Hall, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, 27th June — Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

Wednesday, 28th June — State Theatre, Sydney NSW

Friday, 30th June — Newcastle City Hall, Newcastle NSW

Sunday, 2nd July — Princess Theatre, Launceston TAS

Monday, 3rd July — Odeon Theatre, Hobart TAS

Tickets on sale here

The Damned

Monday, 5th June – The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, 7th June – Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, 8th June – Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, 9th June – Forum, Melbourne VIC

Tickets on sale now

Stephen Sanchez

Monday, 5th June – 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, 6th June – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Thursday, 8th June – The Zoo, Brisbane QLD

Tickets: Melbourne, Sydney, Oztix

BABYMETAL

Thursday, 8th June – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, 9th June – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, 11th June – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets on sale now

Laufey

Thursday, 8th June – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney NSW

Friday, 9th June – Howler, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 10th June – Howler, Melbourne VIC

Tickets on sale now

Mitch James

Friday, 9th June – The Whalers Hotel, Warnambool VIC

Saturday, 10th June – The Workers Club, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, 11th June – HABA, Rye VIC

Wednesday, 14th June – La La La’s, Wollongong NSW

Thursday, 15th June – The Lansdowne, Sydney NSW

Friday, 16th June – The Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle NSW

Saturday, 17th June – The Northern Hotel, Byron Bay NSW

Monday, 19th June – The Brightside, Brisbane QLD

Tickets on sale now

BLACKPINK

Saturday, 10th June – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, 11th June – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Friday, 16th June – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 17th June – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

All shows sold out

Molchat Doma

Monday, 12th June – Carriageworks, Sydney NSW

Thursday, 15th June – Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 16th June – Odeon Theatre, Hobart TAS

Tickets on sale now

Billy Ocean

Friday, 16th June – The Star, Gold Coast, QLD

Tuesday, 20th June – Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, 22nd June – Darling Harbour Theatre, Sydney NSW

Sunday, 25th June – Royal Theatre, Canberra ACT

Tuesday, 27th June – Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide SA

Tickets for Gold Coast, Sydney and Canberra here. Tickets for Melbourne and Adelaide here.

Watsky

Friday, 23rd June – Liberty Hall, Sydney NSW

Tickets on sale now

Polyphia

Tuesday, 27th June – Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Wednesday, 28th June – The Metro, Sydney NSW

Thursday, 29th June – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Tickets on sale now

BLACKPINK (Frazer Harrison/Getty)

July 2023

Lewis Capaldi

w/Noah Cyrus

Friday, 7th July – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 8th July – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, 11th July – RAC Arena, Perth WA

Thursday, 13th July – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA

Friday, 14th July – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 15th July – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Tickets on sale now

You Me at Six

w/Set It Off

Sunday, 9th July – Magnet House, Perth WA

Tuesday, 11th July – The Gov, Adelaide SA

Thursday, 13th July – The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 14th July – Roundhouse, Sydney NSW

Sunday, 16th July – Forum Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Tickets on sale now

Lizzo

w/Tkay Maidza

Friday, 14th July – RAC Arena, Perth WA

Monday, 17th July – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, 18th July – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, 23rd July – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney VIC

Monday, 24th July – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney VIC

Tickets on sale now

Pierce The Veil | Beartooth

Saturday, 22nd July – Metropolis, Fremantle WA

Monday, 24th July – The Gov, Adelaide SA

Wednesday, 26th July – The Forum, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, 27th July – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tickets on sale now

Inspiral Carpets

Saturday, 29th July – Rosemount Hotel, Perth, WA

Thursday, 3rd August – The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, 4th August – Manning Bar, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 5th August – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets on sale now

August 2023

Luke Combs

w/Cody Johnson, Lane Pittman

Friday, 11th August – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 12th August – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD

Wednesday, 16th August – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Thursday, 17th August – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 19th August – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, 20th August – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday, 23rd August – AEC Arena, Adelaide SA

Saturday, 26th August – RAC Arena, Perth WA

Tickets on sale now

The Snuts

Saturday, 12th August – Corner Hotel, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, 13th August – The Zoo, Brisbane QLD

Monday, 14th August – Manning Bar, Sydney NSW

Tickets on sale now

Loveless

Thursday, 17th August – Metro Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Friday, 18th August – The Triffid | Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, 20th August – 170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets on sale now

Teddy Swims

Friday, 18th August – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 19th August – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, 22nd August – Astor Theatre, Perth WA

Thursday, 24th August – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Friday, 25th August – Forum Melbourne, Melbourne VIC

Tickets on sale Monday, 24th April via Frontier Touring

September 2023

Thrice

Thursday, 31st August – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Friday, 1st September – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 2nd September – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Sunday, 3rd September – Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD

Tuesday, 5th September – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide SA

Wednesday, 6th September – Badlands, Perth WA

Thursday, 7th September – Badlands, Perth WA

Tickets on sale now

Culture Club

w/Berlin

Tuesday, 5th September – RAC Arena, Perth WA

Friday, 8th September – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 9th September – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Monday, 11th September – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA

Thursday, 14th September – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD

Tickets on sale Friday, 21st April

Extreme | Living Colour

Wednesday, 6th September – Regal Theatre, Perth WA

Friday, 8th September – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Sunday, 10th September – The Forum, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, 12th September – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Wednesday, 13th September – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Tickets: Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets

Nick Mason w/Gary Kemp, Guy Pratt, Lee Harris and Dom Beken

Saturday, 16th September – Forum Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, 19th September – Brisbane Convention Exhibition Centre, Brisbane QLD

Thursday, 21st September – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Monday, 25th September – Riverside, Perth WA

Tickets on sale now

Against The Current

Thursday, 28th September – The Brightside, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 29th September – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 30th September – Stay Gold, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, 1st October – Sooki Lounge, Belgrave VIC

Tuesday, 3rd October – Jive Bar, Adelaide SA

Wednesday, 4th October – Amplifier Bar, Perth WA

Tickets on sale now

Sam Smith (Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

October 2023

Waterparks

w/Lights

Tuesday, 3rd October – Magnet House, Perth WA

Thursday, 5th October – The Gov, Adelaide SA

Friday, 6th October – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 7th October – Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD

Sunday, 8th October – 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC

Tickets on sale Friday, 21st April

They Might Be Giants

Thursday, 5th October – The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 6th October – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 7th October – The Forum, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, 8th October – The Gov, Adelaide SA

Wednesday, 11th October – Astor Theatre, Perth WA

Tickets: Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth

Bury Tomorrow

Friday, 13th October – Amplifier Bar, Perth WA

Saturday, 14th October – Jive, Adelaide SA

Sunday, 15th October – Stay Gold, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, 19th October – Crowbar, Sydney NSW

Friday, 20th October – The Newcastle Hotel, Newcastle NSW

Saturday, 21st October – The Brightside, Brisbane QLD

Happy Mondays

Thursday, 19th October – The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 20th October – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 21st October – Forum, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, 24th October – The Gov, Adleaide SA

Friday, 25th October – Metropolis Fremantle, Perth WA

Tickets on sale Friday, 21st April

The Corrs

w/Natalie Imbruglia, Toni Childs and Germein

Wednesday, 25th October – RAC, Perth WA

Saturday, 28th October – Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD

Sunday, 29th October – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, 31st October –Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle NSW

Thursday, 2nd November – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA

Saturday, 4th November – UTAS Stadium, Launceston TAS

Monday, 6th November – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Tickets on sale now

Sam Smith

Saturday, 28th October – ​Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA

Tuesday, 31st October – ​Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday, 1st November – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Friday, 3rd November – ​Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 4th November – ​Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Wednesday, 8th November – ​Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD

Tickets on sale now

November 2023

The Exploited

Thursday 9th November – Barwon club, Geelong VIC

w/Von Stache

Friday 10th November – Corner Hotel Melbourne VIC

w/The Clinch, Threat

Saturday 11th November – The Gov, Adelaide SA

w/St Judes

Sunday 12th November – Rosemount, Perth WA

w/Turd!, Stumped

Wednesday 15th November – Coolangatta Hotel QLD

w/The Scam

Thursday 16th November – The Zoo, Brisbane QLD

w/Fake News, The Scam

Friday 17th November – Avalon RSL, Avalon Beach NSW

w/Rust

Saturday 18th November – The Factory, Sydney NSW

w/New Trends, Topnovil

Sunday 19th November – The Gal, Newcastle NSW

w/Trashed Again

Tickets on sale now

Robbie Williams

Thursday, 16th November – Allianz Stadium, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 18th November – ​A Day On The Green @ Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton QLD

Sunday, 19th November – A Day On The Green @ Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD

Wednesday, 22nd November – ​AAMI Park, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, 23rd November – ​AAMI Park, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 25th November – A Day On The Green @ Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong VIC

Thursday, 30th November – A Day On The Green @ Nikola Estate, Swan Valley WA

Friday, 1st December – A Day On The Green @ Nikola Estate, Swan Valley WA

Tickets on sale now

Måneskin

Monday, 20th November – Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre, Brisbane QLD

Wednesday, 22nd November – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Thursday, 23rd November – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 25th November – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA

Tickets on sale now

Electric Callboy

Saturday, 25th November – Metropolis Fremantle, Perth WA

Monday, 27th November – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Wednesday, 29th November – PICA , Melbourne VIC

Thursday, 30th November – UNSW Roundhouse, Sydney NSW

Friday, 1st December – Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane QLD

Tickets on sale now

ILLENIUM

Saturday, 25th November – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Friday, 1st December – John Cain Arena, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 2nd December – The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Tickets on sale now

December 2023

Harry Connick Jr.

Sunday, 3rd December – RAC Arena, Perth WA

Tuesday, 5th December – Festival Theatre, Adelaide SA

Friday, 8th December – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, 12th December – Convention & Exhibition Centre, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 15th December – Royal Theatre, Canberra ACT

Sunday, 17th December – Hamer Hall, Melbourne VIC

Monday, 18th December – Hamer Hall, Melbourne VIC

Tickets on sale Monday, 24th April via Teg Dainty

Novo Amor

Thursday, 7th December – The Zoo, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 8th December – Factory Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 9th December – The Croxton, Melbourne VIC

Tickets on sale now

L7

Friday, 8th December – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 9th December – The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Tuesday, 12th December – The Gov, Adelaide SA

Wednesday, 13th December – Rosemount Hotel, Perth WA

Friday, 15th December – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne VIC

Tickets on sale now

February 2024

Blink-182

Thursday, 8th February– RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Friday, 9th February– RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Sunday, 11th February – Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday, 13th February – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, 14th February – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 16th February – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 17th February – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Monday, 19th February– Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, 20th February– Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday, 21st February – Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, 23rd February – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 24th February – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Monday, 26th February – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, 27th February – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets on sale now

P!nk

Friday, 9th February – Allianz Stadium, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 10th February – Allianz Stadium, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, 13th February – McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle NSW

Friday, 16th February – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 17th February – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD

Tuesday, 20th February – Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast QLD

Friday, 23rd February – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 24th February – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, 27th February – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide SA

Friday, 1st March – Optus Stadium, Perth WA

Saturday, 2nd March – Optus Stadium, Perth WA

Tuesday, 12th March – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 16th March – Accord Stadium, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, 19th March – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD

Tickets on sale now

