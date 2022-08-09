Ausecuma Beats And Z*F*E*X Share New Single, ‘Tropical Storm’

Ausecuma Beats and Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange (Z*F*E*X) have unveiled their latest collaborative effort, sharing the Gotopo-featuring ‘Tropical Storm’ today. The track comes just one month on from the release of their most recent single, ‘Deep Heat’.

A rhythmic, deeply-percussive track at its core, ‘Tropical Storm’ slowly unfurls over its almost-six-minute runtime, welcoming in electronic synths and rich melodies at every appropriate opportunity. Meanwhile, the mixture of sung lyrics and spoken word additions from Latin America-via-Berlin artist Gotopo transforms the track into a thrilling, uplifting experience.

Ausecuma Beats and Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange – ‘Tropical Storm’

“‘Tropical Storm’ was composed during lockdown — we felt very locked, and this pushed us to create more music,” explains Ausecuma Beats bandleader Boubacar Gaye. “One day I had a chance to catch up with Panga (Ausecuma Beats’ percussionist) and we just played music – we sent these files to Ziggy and he chose ‘Tropical Storm’.

“It’s beautiful to see how we are capable of working from a long distance – this is the first time for Ausecuma Beats to work with someone overseas. This shows a lot – when we come together, how powerful we are, and how we can bring our knowledge together.”

Both ‘Tropical Storm’ and ‘Deep Heat’ are set to be released on the aptly-titled Deep Heat/Tropical Storm EP when it arrives on 19th August. Released digitally and on 12″ vinyl, both tracks will be paired with instrumental versions, allowing the intricate compositional efforts of Ausecuma Beats and Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange to stand tall.

Further Reading

Flume Shares Damon Albarn Collaboration ‘Palaces’ After Debuting It Live At Coachella

Kylie Minogue Shares Music Video For Gloria Gaynor Disco Collaboration

From Brian May To Miley Cyrus: A History Of Taylor Hawkins’ Collaborations