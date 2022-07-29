NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases of the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist features the wild and bold ‘BBE’ from Eora/Sydney-based rapper MUNGMUNG, Foura’s UK garage influenced ‘Power’, Anna Lunoe’s ‘Peach Fuzz’, a collaboration with Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs that appears on Lunoe’s new EP, Saturday Love, and plenty more.

The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists, and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and fire up this week’s must-hear new releases. Head here to see previous instalments of the playlist.

Listen to this month’s playlist

New Aus Music Playlist ADDITIONS – 29/07/22

MUNGMUNG – ‘BBE’

FOURA – ‘Power’

Anna Lunoe & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – ‘Peach Fuzz’

Telenova – ‘Scarlet’

Agender – ‘Top Bottom Top’ (Harvey Sutherland remix)

Gold Fang – ‘Wet’

Kobie Dee – ‘Homebound’

Laius – ‘archaic dreams’

The Dandys – ‘Take You Home’

Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange – ‘Intergalactic’

