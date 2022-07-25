The Australian Independent Record Labels Association (AIR) has announced the lineup of speakers for the upcoming Indie-Con Australia. The event takes place in Adelaide from Wednesday, 3rd August until Friday, 5th August.

Across its three-days, Indie-Con Australia aims to empower attendees with insights from industry leaders as it discusses a variety of topics related to the local independent music scene. This includes information on applying for grants, artists and A&R, navigating rights, and much more.

Jaguar Jonze – ‘SWALLOW’

Speakers at Indie-Con Australia’s 2022 event include Angeline Armstrong (Telenova), Deena Lynch (Jaguar Jonze), Noemí Planas (WIM), Susan Cotchin (Good Neighbour), Katie Brown (Serenade), Emily Copeland (CADA), Jemma Burns (Level Two), and many more.

These speakers join the already-announced lineup of events, which includes case studies in NFTs (helmed by ARIA Chief Executive Officer Annabelle Herd), a discussion on what the future looks like for labels, and interviews and presentations from Merlin, YouTube, ARIA, PPCA, and APRA AMCOS, along with other industry networking opportunities.

The 2022 edition of Indie-Con Australia also features a live music element by way of Music SA’s Scouted, which takes place across a handful of stages throughout Adelaide on Friday, 5th August. Scouted gives emerging and unsigned talent from South Australia’s music scene a chance to perform in front of music industry representatives.

A full list of speakers and events for the 2022 edition of Indie-Con Australia, along with ticketing details, can be found at its official website.

