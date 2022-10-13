Bad//Dreems Release New Single ‘Jack’, Launch ‘Hoo-Ha!’ Podcast

Adelaide outfit Bad//Dreems have shared their latest single, with the First Nations-focused ‘Jack’ described as a song about “truth telling”. Meanwhile, it also arrives alongside the launch of the band’s Hoo-Ha! podcast, which is alternately described as being focused on “listening”.

Another preview of the band’s upcoming fourth album, ‘Jack’ focuses intently on Australia’s history, the importance of First Nations people and their cultures, and the sense of ignorance that many Australians have regarding both topics. “Like many others we were not taught the true history of Australia at school,” explains guitarist Alex Cameron.

Bad//Dreems – ‘Jack’

“We were not taught about the original custodians of this land and their civilisation, the oldest on Earth,” he continues. “We were not taught the truth about the 234 years since colonisation. We were not taught about Aboriginal Resistance, Frontier Wars and centuries of mistreatment of Aboriginal people.

“Neither were we taught about the remarkable ancient culture that surrounds us all, nor the remarkable story of its survival and evolution.”

Noting that the track was created with both advice and feedback from a number of their close First Nations friends, Cameron points out that the track arrives at a prescient time, with figures like Truganini, Bennelong, and Jundamurra being overlooked in favour of “a distant monarch”, AFL football, and the inquest into Kumanji Walker’s death. “If the truth is going to be told, then White Australia will have to listen,” he adds.

‘Jack’ is also released after the recent launch of the band’s Hoo-Ha! podcast, which sees them conducting a series of conversations with First Nations figures and listening to the stories they have to tell. The first episode features Black Rock Band frontman Richie Guymala, while the second is a discussion with former Port Adelaide AFL player and now musical artist Marlon Motlop.

Bad//Dreems will release ‘Jack’ as a limited edition 7″ single, with the B-side featuring their Like A Version cover of Warumpi Band’s ‘Blackfella/Whitefella’, which was recorded in 2019 with Peter Garrett, Emily Wurramara, Mambali.

