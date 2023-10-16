Bad//Dreems to Play Free Show at Sydney’s Hotel Hollywood Today

Bad//Dreems will play a free show at Sydney venue Hotel Hollywood later today – that being Tuesday, 17th October – as part of a Young Henrys SXSW Sydney takeover. The brewery is one of the core partners of the event, which officially launched in Sydney on Sunday, and they’ll be throwing a bunch of events throughout the week, including their long-running Rock & Roll Circus.

The Hotel Hollywood bash will kick off at 5.30pm tonight; entry is free, but capacity is strictly limited, so you’re going to want to get in early. The Adelaide band will be slinging fan favourites and tracks off their recent album, HOO HA!.

Bad//Dreems: ‘Mallee’

The album arrived in May, the follow-up to 2019’s Doomsday Ballet. “We’re in this for the long haul, and we don’t ever want to start going through the motions,” guitarist Alex Cameron said in an accompanying press release. “Nor do we ever want to stop.”

The inaugural SXSW Sydney kicked off on Sunday and will run until Sunday, 22nd October, with the bulk of the music programming happening from Wednesday, 18th October. Hundreds of performances will take place across the week, from bands like Connie Constance, Los Bitchos, Ekkstacy, redveil, Japanese punks Otoboke Beaver, and local acts Alter Boy, Andrew Gurruwiwi Band, Dust, Mi-Kaisha, Milku, Pania, Phoebe Go and Teenage Joans.

For a full rundown of every artist playing, check out our extensive guide here.

Bad//Dreems Free Sydney Show

Tuesday, 17th October – Hotel Hollywood, Sydney

Entry is free.

Further Reading

A Guide to Every Artist Performing at SXSW Sydney 2023

Here are the Set Times for Harvest Rock 2023

Bad//Dreems Share New Single, Releasing Fourth Album ‘Hoo Ha!’ in May