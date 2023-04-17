Bad//Dreems Announce ‘HOO HA!’ Australian Tour

Adelaide outfit Bad//Dreems will hit the road throughout June and early July in support of their upcoming album HOO HA!, which is set for release on Friday, 19th May. The band will kick it off with a hometown show on Friday, 23rd June before heading through Melbourne and Brisbane, finishing off in Sydney at the start of July. Bad//Dreems will be joined at all tops (bar Adelaide) with Children Collide and Dr. Sure’s Unusual Practice.

The band have also released a new single from the album – titled ‘New Breeze’, it’s the follow-up to the earlier cut ‘See You Tomorrow’. Listen to the new single below.

Bad//Dreems: ‘New Breeze’

As the band explain, ‘New Breeze’ is a track about the constant slog of life. “We looked forward to a utopia at the end of the pandemic, but life is never that simple,” said guitarist Alex Cameron. “You end up just pissing in a different breeze.”

Speaking about the making of HOO HA! Cameron said there was a “significant possibility” for a while that it wouldn’t be made, or the band would even play together again.

“If we were to do so I made a pledge to say exactly what I wanted to and make music true to only ourselves. Bugger the consequences,” said Cameron.

HOO HA! is Bad//Dreems’ fourth album, following on from 2019’s Doomsday Ballet. The band hunkered down in a studio inside a ‘disused neo-gothic incinerator’ to carve it out, before finishing it off with producer Dan Luscombe in 2022.

Bad//Dreems HOO HA! Tour

Friday 23rd June Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA (*not appearing)

Saturday 24th June Corner Hotel, Melbourne VIC

Friday 30th June Triffid, Brisbane QLD

Saturday 1st July Factory Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tickets are on sale now via Love Police.

