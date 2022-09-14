Pavement, Spiderbait & More to Play Tent Pole, Geelong’s Musical Jamboree

Geelong will play host to a new music festival next year, with Tent Pole to take over the Victorian city in March 2023. Described as “a musical jamboree”, the event will take place at Mt Duneed Estate on 4th March.

The inaugural edition of Tent Pole is headlined by US indie-rock veterans Pavement, whose appearance occurs as part of their long-delayed reunion tour, and will be one of their first Australian shows since 2010. The bill also features a handful of Australian rock legends, including the likes of Spiderbait and fellow Geelong locals Magic Dirt.

Pavement – ‘Cut Your Hair’

The first announcement for Tent Pole is rounded out by the likes of alt-rock outfit Floodlights, US garage duo The Schizophonics, NT rockers Black Rock Band, and punk trio Clamm. Organisers have also promised that more names will be added to the bill in the coming months.

Tent Pole is a collaboration between Roundhouse Entertainment (A Day On The Green), Love Police (Out On The Weekend & Boogie), and Johann Ponniah (I Oh You), with their combined experience coming together to provide a unique festival experience.

“After 21 years and nearly 500 shows, it’s exciting to launch a new event to complement the A Day On The Green experience,” said Roundhouse Entertainment Director Michael Newton in a statement. “It’s been fantastic to curate a smaller boutique event with BT and Johann.

“The Zoom calls have been fun so far. Mt Duneed Estate is a great site, and with more bands to come we look forward to firmly stamping Tent Pole as a mainstay on the Victorian festival calendar for many years to come.”

Tent Pole: A Musical Jamboree

Pavement

Spiderbait

Magic Dirt

Floodlights

The Schizophonics

Black Rock Band

Clamm

Dates & Venue

Saturday, 4th March, 2023 – Mt Duneed Estate, Wadawurrung/Geelong, VIC

Tickets on sale 21st September.

