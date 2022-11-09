Beach Bunny Announce Debut Australian Headline Tour for 2023

Chicago indie-pop group Beach Bunny – formed in 2015 around the songwriting of bandleader Lili Trifilio – have announced they will tour Australia for the first time next year, announcing a pair of east coast dates for March 2023 in support of second album Emotional Creature.

Trifilio and co. will kick off the run on Wednesday, 15th March at the Factory Theatre in Sydney. Two nights later, they’ll head to Melbourne for a show at the Croxton Bandroom. They’ll then hop over to New Zealand, playing a pair of Aotearoan shows to wrap up the tour. Tickets will go on sale next Monday (14th November), with a Frontier pre-sale kicking off tomorrow (11th November) from 9am local time.

Beach Bunny – ‘Oxygen’

Begun by Trifilio as a bedroom solo project, Beach Bunny expanded into a full band in 2017 after Trifilio released a string of EPs. They found viral fame on TikTok with hits like ‘Prom Queen’, signed to New York indie label Mom + Pop in 2019 and, the following year, released debut album Honeymoon. Album closer ‘Cloud 9’ went on to also become a viral hit, and was later reworked into a new version featuring Tegan and Sara.

Beach Bunny announced second album Emotional Creature in March of this year, with the record arriving in July after being previewed with singles ‘Fire Escape’, ‘Karaoke’ ‘Entropy’ and ‘Weeds’. In a statement shared alongside the album’s announcement, Trifilio said: “Humans are emotional creatures and I wanted to capture that with this album in order to show how complex, sometimes tragic, and mostly wonderful the human experience can be.”

Beach Bunny 2023 Australian Tour

Wednesday, 15th March – ​Factory Theatre, Sydney

Tickets: Ticketsearch

Sunday, 17th March – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne

Tickets: Oztix

Further Reading

Soccer Mommy Announces 2023 Australian Tour

Stella Donnelly Announces ‘Flood’ Australian Tour 2023

Mom Jeans Announce 2023 Australian Tour