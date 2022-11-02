Stella Donnelly Announces ‘Flood’ Australian Tour 2023

Stella Donnelly is hitting the road in 2023, with a raft of Australian shows announced for early next year. Joined by Perth artist Mia June, Donnelly will grace venues across the country in support of her most recent LP Flood.

Fittingly, the album was written in places as varied as the tour will take her, all the way from Fremantle to Melbourne and a bunch of locations in between.

Stella Donnelly – ‘Flood’

2022’s Flood was acclaimed as “a superb album, by an artist who hasn’t even given us a glimpse of her potential”, and a collection of “sharp, sensitive tales from a masterful storyteller.” All that and more will be on display from Donnelly as she returns home for this run of gigs.

The success of Flood helped Donnelly to a successful 2022. She performed at Splendour in the Grass, supported Mitski on tour, appeared at Primavera Sound and headlined sold-out shows across Europe and the US.

Those familiar with Donnelly’s work might spot new twists to her 2023 shows, with piano-based writing being the go for Flood in lieu of her familiar guitar work, and inspiration from recent collaborations such as ‘Proof’ with Methyl Ethel.

Starting at the Northcote Theatre in Melbourne on Friday, 24th February, tickets will be on sale from Friday, 4th November for shows in Castlemaine, Hobart, Canberra, Brisbane, Sydney and surrounds, before a WA homecoming at Perth and Margaret River.

Stella Donnelly ‘Flood’ Tour 2023

Friday, 24th February – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne | TICKETS

Saturday, 25th February – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine | TICKETS

Sunday, 26th February – Torquay Hotel, Torquay | TICKETS

Thursday, 2nd March – Alter, Hobart | TICKETS

Friday, 3rd March – UC Hub, Canberra | TICKETS

Saturday, 4th March – Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns | TICKETS

Thursday, 9th March – Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads | TICKETS

Friday, 10th March – The Triffid, Brisbane | TICKETS

Wednesday, 15th March – Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle | TICKETS

Friday, 17th March – Factory Theatre, Sydney | TICKETS

Saturday, 18th March – UOW Unibar, Wollongong TICKETS

Thursday, 30th March – The Gov, Adelaide | TICKETS

Friday, 31st March – Astor Theatre, Perth | TICKETS

Saturday, 1st April – The River, Margaret River | TICKETS

