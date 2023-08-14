Beth Orton Announces 2023 Australian Tour

UK folk rock singer-songwriter Beth Orton will be in Australia for a run of east coast shows this November. Orton’s forthcoming tour comes in the wake of 2022’s critically lauded LP, Weather Alive. It was Orton’s first album in six years and her eighth overall.

Orton will perform at Melbourne Recital Centre on Wednesday, 22nd November; Sydney’s City Recital Hall on Friday, 24th November; and The Tivoli, Brisbane, on Sunday, 26th November. She’ll be accompanied by her full live band at all shows.

Beth Orton – ‘Friday Night’

Orton last toured Australia in 2017 during the promo run for her seventh album, 2016’s Kidsticks. Orton’s career dates back to the early 1990s. After giving stage acting a go in adolescence, Orton began working with producer William Orbit. The pair’s collaboration gave rise to Orton’s 1993 solo debut, the trip hop inclined Superpinkymandy.

Orbit went on to work with Madonna, while Orton took more control of her solo career. She embraced a folkier sound for her second LP, 1996’s Trailer Park, while 1999’s Central Reservation recalled the jazzier side of artists like John Martyn and Tim Buckley.

Weather Alive was Orton’s first album to be entirely self-produced. It got an 8.7 from Pitchfork, who regarded it as a career highpoint. “Orton has never sounded more attuned to her material, and her melodies have never felt more transportive,” wrote Sam Sodomsky.

Beth Orton 2023 Australian Tour

Wednesday, 22nd November ​– Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne VIC

Friday, 24th November ​– City Recital Hall, Sydney NSW

Sunday, 26th November ​– The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Tickets on sale Monday, 21st August (11am local time) via Frontier. Frontier Members pre-sale runs for 24 hours from 11am on Friday, 18th August

