Far Right Sympathiser Morrissey Announces 2023 Australian Tour

Morrissey will be celebrating 40 years of public attention with an Australian tour in December 2023. Morrissey, who is now 64 years old, has been an object of fascination since The Smiths released their debut singles ‘Hand In Glove’ and ‘This Charming Man’ in 1983.

The Smiths disbanded in 1987 and Morrissey has since released thirteen solo albums, with more to come. But his career has not been without controversy. In recent years, Morrissey has endorsed various populist far right figures, such as former UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage and anti-Islam campaigner Anne Marie Waters.

The Smiths – ‘The Queen is Dead’

It’s a testament to the lasting impact of Morrissey’s work with The Smiths, alongside guitarist Johnny Marr, bass player Andy Rourke and drummer Mike Joyce, that his divisive social and political views have done little to sully the band’s legacy.

His solo career hasn’t proceeded without incident, however. He was expected to release his fourteenth solo album, Bonfire of Teenagers, in early 2023 via Capitol Records. But a few months prior to its scheduled release date, Morrissey announced the album would no longer be coming out. “Its fate is exclusively in the hands of Capitol Records,” he wrote.

The album, which is said to feature production from Andrew Watt (Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber) and contributions from Flea, Chad Smith, Iggy Pop and Miley Cyrus, remains unreleased. It was later revealed that Cyrus had requested her vocals be removed from the project.

Morrissey is expected to release a separate album, Without Music the World Dies, sometime later this year. The album was recorded in the months following the bungled Bonfire release. Joe Chiccarelli produced the record, having previously worked with Morrissey on 2014’s World Peace Is None of Your Business.

Morrissey 2023 Australian Tour

Friday, 1st December – Perth Concert Hall, Perth WA

Monday, 4th December – Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, 5th December – Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Friday, 8th December – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Sunday, 10th December – State Theatre, Sydney NSW

Monday, 11th December – State Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tickets on sale 9am (local time) Friday, 11th August via Live Nation. Pre-sale runs from 9am (local time) on Thursday, 10th August until 8am (local time) on Friday, 11th August

Andy Rourke, Bass Player for The Smiths, Has Died

Johnny Marr Responds To Smiths Reunion Rumours: “Nigel Farage On Guitar”

