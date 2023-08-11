Courtney Marie Andrews Announces 2023 Australia Tour, Robert Ellis to Support

Arizona artist Courtney Marie Andrews has announced an Australian tour for later this year. The singer will kickstart proceedings at The Great Club in Marrickville, before taking in dates in regional Victora before heading up the coast to finish with a show at the Eltham Hotel in northern NSW.

The shows mark the singer’s first Australian tour with a full band – she was previously here in 2022 for a run of solo shows in support of her album Old Flowers. Andrews will also be supporting The Teskey Brothers at select dates on their upcoming national tour for new album The Winding Way.

Courtney Marie Andrews: ‘These Are The Good Old Days’

Andrews will be joined at all her headline shows by Texan songwriter Robert Ellis, fresh from the release of his stripped-back new album Yesterday’s News, which dropped in May. Andrews, meanwhile, will be here supporting her latest album Loose Future which arrived in October 2022.

Loose Future was largely written during a period of lockdown in Cape Cod, after Andrews’ entire scheduled was scuppered due to COVID. “I felt like I had the most time in the world,” Andrews told Fader last year.

“Suddenly a song a day didn’t seem so daunting or hard. If anything, it made me freer; there wasn’t pressure to make the best song, because I only had five days off on tour. It was just endless months of being able to practice my creative creativity every day.”

Courtney Marie Andrews + Robert Ellis Australian Tour 2023

Wednesday, 6th December – Great Club, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, 7th December – The Espy, St Kilda, Vic

Friday, 8th December –Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, Vic

Saturday, 9th December – Archies Creek Hotel, Archies Creek, Vic

Wednesday, 13th December – Brunswick Ballroom, Melbourne, Vic

Thursday, 14th December – Eltham Hotel, Eltham, NSW

Tickets are on sale Tuesday, 15th August via Love Police.

