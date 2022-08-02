Beyoncé Updates Controversial Ableist Song Lyric Following Criticism

Beyoncé has made the decision to update a controversial lyric in her song ‘Heated’ after receiving criticism of the track including an ableist slur. The controversial line in question is “Spazzin’ on that ass, spaz on that ass“, with “spaz” having long been considered a derogatory term for those with various disabilities, including cerebral palsy.

In a statement released by a representative from Beyoncé, it was confirmed that the use of the line was not ill-intentioned, though the impact of its use has not been downplayed. “The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced,” the statement read.

Beyoncé – ‘Heated’

Already, the song has been altered on streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music, in addition to YouTube. The new lyric has since been altered to “Blastin’ on that ass, blast on that ass.”

Notably, the controversy comes just mere weeks after a near-identical incident including Lizzo. Releasing the song ‘Grrrls’ in May, Lizzo’s track included the line “Hold my bag, bitch, hold my bag / Do you see this shit? I’ma spaz“, before being changed to “Do you see this shit? Hold me back” amidst similar backlash.

“Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language,” Lizzo wrote in a statement at the time. “As a fat Black woman in America, I’ve had many hurtful words used against me, so I understand the power words can have (whether intentionally, or in my case, unintentionally).”

This isn’t the first controversy to emerge from Beyoncé’s newly-released Renaissance album, with Kelis claiming that ‘Energy’ used an uncleared sample of ‘Milkshake’ in its production. “It’s not a collab it’s theft,” Kelis said of the incident.

