Beyoncé Takes To The Stage In Dubai For Her First Show Since 2018

Beyoncé has made her long-awaited return to live performances this weekend with an unexpected show in Dubai. As Pitchfork initially reported, the show took place as part of an invite-only event in Dubai to celebrate the opening of the Atlantis The Royal Hotel.

Described as a “weekend where your dreams become your destination”, the event was scheduled from the 20th to 22nd January, and also promised a “once in a lifetime performance”, though it was unclear whether Beyoncé herself would be the artist making the appearance in question.

Beyoncé performed her first full show since 2018 in Dubai over the weekend:

However, reports from attendees have since confirmed that Beyoncé did indeed take to the stage on Saturday, 21st January for what was her first full show since 2018. Though the acclaimed singer performed briefly for the Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial concert, the 2020 Disney Singalong, and the 2022 Academy Awards, she has not performed a full set since an appearance in Udaipur, India in December 2018.

Despite taking place in the wake of the release of 2022’s Renaissance album, Beyoncé’s 17-song set featured no music from her long-awaited seventh album, though did include 2021’s ‘Be Alive’, and the live debut of four songs – ‘BIGGER’, ‘OTHERSIDE’, ‘SPIRIT’, and ‘BROWN SKIN GIRL’ – from 2019’s The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack. Notably, the latter also included a duet with Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

With her set divided into three distinct ‘acts’, Beyoncé also used her live return to resurrect a hand of songs for the first time in many years. These included a cover of Etta James’ ‘At Last’, which opened the performance and was – along with ‘Flaws And All’ –the first time played live since 2013, and also her ‘Beautiful Liar’ collaboration with Shakira, which closed the second act, and was the first time played live since 2011.

Currently, no concrete touring details for Beyoncé have been confirmed, though rumours of the singer’s first Australian shows since 2013 were reportedly leaked back in September.

