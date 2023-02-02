Beyonce Announces First World Tour Since 2018

Beyoncé has announced her first world tour since 2018 in support of her latest album Renaissance.

The tour will see her play a heap of shows across Europe and North America from May to September – unfortunately, no Australian dates have been announced at the time of writing.

Beyoncé: ‘Break My Soul’

It’s the first time the singer has hit the road since her On The Run II tour with husband Jay-Z in 2018, and is her first headline tour since she circled the globe for Lemonade back in 2016. Much to the disappointment of her local fans, she didn’t head down under on either of those occasions.

In fact, the last time she toured Australia was way back in 2013 for her Miss Carter tour, in which she played 14 shows across the country. While some Beyoncé fan accounts have tipped she might head here late 2023 or early 2024, at this stage there’s no real evidence to go on.

Renaissance, Beyoncé’s seventh studio album, landed in July last year, spearheaded by the single ‘Break My Soul’. The record was a steer in direction, as she paid homage to the Black and Queer artists that created house and techno throughout Chicago and Detroit.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” she said of the record. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgement. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom.”

She recently played a controversial show at the opening of Atlantis the Royal resort in Dubai, for which she was paid a casual US$24 million.

Beyoncé World Tour 2023

May

Stockholm, Sweden – Friends Arena

Brussels, Belgium – King Baudoin Stadium

Cardiff, Wales – Cardiff Principality Stadium

Edinburgh, Scotland – BT Murrayfield Stadium

Sunderland, England – Stadium of Light

Paris, France – Stade de France

London, England – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

London, England – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June

Barcelona, Spain – Olympic Stadium

Marseille, France – Orange Velodrome

Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieStadion

Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff Arena

Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion

Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

Warsaw, Poland – PGE Nardowy

July

Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre

Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre

Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

Louisville, KY – L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium

Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

Detroit, MI – Ford Field

East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

August

Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium

Washington, D.C. – FedEx Field

Washington, D.C. – FedEx Field

Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

Miami Gardens, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

St. Louis, MO – Dome at America’s Center

Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium

September

Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Vancouver, British Columbia – BC Place

Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium

Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome

Further Reading

Beyoncé Takes To The Stage In Dubai For Her First Show Since 2018

Metacritic Reveals Highest Rated Albums Of 2022

Kelis Responds To Beyoncé Removing ‘Milkshake’ Interpolation: ‘I Won’