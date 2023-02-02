Beyonce Announces First World Tour Since 2018

Beyoncé has announced her first world tour since 2018 in support of her latest album Renaissance.
The tour will see her play a heap of shows across Europe and North America from May to September – unfortunately, no Australian dates have been announced at the time of writing.
Beyoncé: ‘Break My Soul’
It’s the first time the singer has hit the road since her On The Run II tour with husband Jay-Z in 2018, and is her first headline tour since she circled the globe for Lemonade back in 2016. Much to the disappointment of her local fans, she didn’t head down under on either of those occasions.
In fact, the last time she toured Australia was way back in 2013 for her Miss Carter tour, in which she played 14 shows across the country. While some Beyoncé fan accounts have tipped she might head here late 2023 or early 2024, at this stage there’s no real evidence to go on.
Renaissance, Beyoncé’s seventh studio album, landed in July last year, spearheaded by the single ‘Break My Soul’. The record was a steer in direction, as she paid homage to the Black and Queer artists that created house and techno throughout Chicago and Detroit.
“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” she said of the record. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgement. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom.”
She recently played a controversial show at the opening of Atlantis the Royal resort in Dubai, for which she was paid a casual US$24 million.
Beyoncé World Tour 2023
May
- Stockholm, Sweden – Friends Arena
- Brussels, Belgium – King Baudoin Stadium
- Cardiff, Wales – Cardiff Principality Stadium
- Edinburgh, Scotland – BT Murrayfield Stadium
- Sunderland, England – Stadium of Light
- Paris, France – Stade de France
- London, England – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- London, England – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June
- Barcelona, Spain – Olympic Stadium
- Marseille, France – Orange Velodrome
- Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieStadion
- Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff Arena
- Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion
- Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park
- Warsaw, Poland – PGE Nardowy
July
- Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre
- Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre
- Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
- Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
- Louisville, KY – L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
- Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium
- Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
- Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
- Detroit, MI – Ford Field
- East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
- East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
August
- Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium
- Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium
- Washington, D.C. – FedEx Field
- Washington, D.C. – FedEx Field
- Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
- Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
- Miami Gardens, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
- St. Louis, MO – Dome at America’s Center
- Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium
- Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
- Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium
September
- Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
- Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
- Vancouver, British Columbia – BC Place
- Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
- Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium
- Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
- Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
- New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome
