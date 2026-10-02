‘Breaking Bad’ Stars Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul Announce 2027 Australian Tour

Yeah, science! Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are officially coming to Australia, announcing a national speaking tour for January 2027.

The actors behind Walter White and Jesse Pinkman will reunite on Aussie soil for An Evening With Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul, promising fans a deep dive into the making of one of the most celebrated TV shows of all time.

The tour will kick off at Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Friday, 15th January before heading to Perth’s RAC Arena, Melbourne’s MCEC Plenary and Sydney’s TikTok Entertainment Centre. The pair will then hop across the ditch for a final show at Auckland’s NZICC Te Pae Theatre.

Across the evening, Cranston and Paul will look back on the origins of Breaking Bad and lift the lid on their experiences making the series, from its writing and production to filming, mistakes and everything that went on behind the scenes.

They’ll also reflect on what the show took from them – and what it ultimately gave back.

Breaking Bad first hit screens in 2008, starring Cranston as high school chemistry teacher Walter White, who begins manufacturing methamphetamine after being diagnosed with lung cancer in a bid to financially provide for his family.

He teams up with former student Jesse Pinkman, played by Paul, and what follows is five seasons of increasingly cooked decisions as the pair descend deeper into the criminal underworld.

The series would go on to become a pop culture phenomenon and spawn an expanded universe including prequel series Better Call Saul and sequel film El Camino.

The Australian tour announcement also comes just days after Breaking Bad was named the best television program of the 21st century by The New York Times.

Tickets to An Evening With Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul are on sale now.

Catch all the dates and details below!

An Evening With Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul – 2027 Australian & New Zealand Tour

Friday, 15th January – Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD

– Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD Monday, 18th January – RAC Arena, Perth WA

– RAC Arena, Perth WA Friday, 22nd January – MCEC Plenary, Melbourne VIC

– MCEC Plenary, Melbourne VIC Monday, 25th January – TikTok Entertainment Centre, Sydney NSW

– TikTok Entertainment Centre, Sydney NSW Thursday, 28th January – NZICC Te Pae Theatre, Auckland NZ

Tickets on sale now here

Further Reading

Watch Bryan Cranston Crash Above & Beyond’s Set At Electric Daisy As Walter White

‘Breaking Bad’s Walt Jr. Is A DJ Now

Walter White Vs Rick Grimes: Epic ‘Breaking Bad’/’Walking Dead’ Rap Battle