Bruce Springsteen Says He’ll Never Retire

The 73-year-old Bruce Springsteen shows why he’s Boss, saying to Howard Stern that “[he] can’t imagine retirement”. In a generous and wide-ranging interview, Springsteen spoke about the early days of his career, shared his thoughts on songwriting and reflect on the strength of his relationship with wife and bandmate, Patti Scialfa.

“Eventually Patti and I got together,” he told Stern. “And Patti was very different than anyone that I went out with before. She was tough.” Springsteen stuck with Stern for a long chat while treating listeners to live performances of songs from all stages of his career.

Bruce Springsteen – ‘Tougher Than the Rest’

The ever prolific artist is known for his three-hour long stadium performances and his 20 studio albums. Most recently he’s been praised for his Broadway show, a string of over two hundred performances in a 14 month period. “I enjoyed it every single night that I did it and found something new in it,” he told Stern.

With the gracious humility he’s known for, Springsteen expressed gratitude for his music and his life. “I bumped into the luckiest job in the world because they paid me a fortune for something I would’ve done for free,” he said

Springsteen joined Stern ahead of the release of Only The Strong Survive, an album — his 21st — of classic soul and R&B covers, which is due for release on Friday, 11th November.