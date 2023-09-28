Bruce Springsteen Postpones Shows to Get Treatment for Peptic Ulcer Disease

Rock icon Bruce Springsteen and his iconic E Street Band have made the difficult decision to postpone the remaining dates of their 2023 world tour due to the singer’s ongoing battle with peptic ulcer disease.

In a heartfelt statement released on Wednesday, the New Jersey native explained that the postponed shows would be rescheduled for 2024. This latest announcement follows a previous postponement in September, when Springsteen first began experiencing symptoms related to peptic ulcer disease, a condition involving open sores in the oesophagus, stomach, or small intestine (ouch).

After originally planning to reboot the tour this November, the 74-year-old legend will now be dedicating the rest of the year to focusing on treatment and recovery, as advised by his medical team.

Springsteen and the E Street Band unveiled their highly anticipated 2023 international tour last year. The tour c9kicked off in Florida in February and saw them perform a string of shows across North America, before embarking on a European leg during the summer months.

Unfortunately, the tour hit an unexpected roadblock as the band were forced to postpone seven more shows in the US and Canada due to Springsteen’s health struggles.

In a press statement, The Boss expressed his regret, particularly to the fans in the US city of Philadelphia, where he had to cancel a performance a few weeks out.

He promised to reschedule the dates, saying: “Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows. First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our US shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon.”

