Caity Baser Announces Debut Australian Headline Shows

Caity Baser, who experienced a breakout moment on TikTok in late 2022, will be in Australia for her first local shows this October. The pop artist from southern England has announced headline shows at Mary’s Underground in Sydney and Howler in Melbourne. The Sydney gig is all ages.

Baser’s success is no longer confined to TikTok – her 2023 EP, Thanks For Nothing, See You Never, received coverage in NME and sprouted the streaming hits, ‘Pretty Boys’ and ‘X&Y’. Since its release, Baser has collaborated with producer Joel Corry (on ‘Dance Around It’) and Sigala, Mae Muller and Stefflon Don (on ‘Feels This Good’).

Caity Baser – ‘Leave Me Alone’

In June, Baser released the solo single ‘Leave Me Alone’, which she followed with last week’s double single, ‘Why Can’t I Have Two (2468)’ / ‘DILF’. The latter two songs are hot off the press, said Baser. “Made these songs a couple weeks ago and loved them so much that I brought them both out today.”

Baser performed the new songs live for the first time at Irish festival Indiependence. A fan at the festival was photographed displaying a message on their phone that said, “I flew from New Zealand to see CAITY B.” The rest of Baser’s Aotearoa following won’t have to go to such extreme ends as she’ll be visiting Auckland before the two Australian shows. Details below.

Caity Baser 2023 Australia/NZ Tour

Tuesday, 17th October – Tuning Fork, Auckland NZ

Thursday, 19th October – Mary’s Underground, Sydney NSW (All Ages)

Saturday, 21st October – Howler Bar, Melbourne VIC

Tickets on sale Monday, 14th August

Further Reading

The Kid LAROI, Genesis Owusu, Tones And I Among APRA Award Winners

Kojey Radical Announces 2023 Australian Headline Shows

Cannons Announce 2023 Australian Headline Shows