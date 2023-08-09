Cannons Announce 2023 Australian Headline Shows

Los Angeles electronic pop trio Cannons will play a run of Australian headline shows in October 2023. It’s the first Australian tour for the trio of Ryan Clapham, Paul Davis and Michelle Joy, and they’ve booked mid-sized venues in Melbourne/Naarm, Brisbane/Meanjin and Sydney/Gadigal land.

The tour kicks off on Friday, 6th October at Max Watt’s in Melbourne. Cannons will head to The Zoo in Brisbane on Thursday, 13th October and wrap up at Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory on Thursday, 19th October.

Cannons – ‘Loving You’

Cannons were previously announced on the lineup for October’s Grapevine Gathering tour. They’ll join the likes of Spacey Jane, The Wombats, Hayden James, King Stingray and Vanessa Amorosi at wineries in Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia, New South Wales and South Australia.

Cannons have recently been teasing their anticipated fourth album, Heartbeat Highway, which lends its name to the forthcoming tour. The band’s third album, Fever Dream, came out in 2022 via Columbia Records. They signed with Columbia followed the breakaway success of ‘Fire for You’, a single from 2019’s Shadows LP.

Cannons released the singles ‘Loving You’ in April 2023 and ‘Desire’ just last week. The band members co-produced ‘Loving You’ with OneRepublic and Switchfoot collaborator Tyler Spry.

Cannons 2023 Australian Tour

Friday, 6th October – Max Watt’s, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, 13th October – The Zoo, Brisbane QLD

Thursday, 19th October – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney NSW

Tickets on sale now

Further Reading

Grapevine Gathering Announces 2023 Lineup: Spacey Jane, Hayden James & More

half•alive Announce 2023 ‘Conditions of a Punk’ Australian Tour

Jungle to Return to Australia for 2024 Tour