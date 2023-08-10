Kojey Radical Announces 2023 Australian Headline Shows

Kojey Radical has announced his first-ever Australian live shows for later this year. The British rapper, musician, and poet will play just two shows in the country: one at Mary’s Underground in Sydney on Wednesday, 27th September, and one at Melbourne’s Howler on Wednesday, 4th October.

The shows are in support of his debut album Reason To Smile, which arrived in 2022 following a string of acclaimed EPs. The album wound up nominated for the prestigious Mercury Prize, and Kojey was also given a nod by the Brit Awards with a nomination for Best New Artist.

Kojey Radical: ‘Cashmere Tears’

“This album is literally about the journey; the moments where you feel completely yourself and high-energy; the moments where you feel down and question yourself. It’s like reading [Paulo Coelho’s] The Alchemist – once you find a bit that connects to you, it becomes the best book you’ve ever read,” Kojey told The Guardian last year in the run-up to the album. “I like to think that Reason to Smile is that.”

Album #2 is reportedly already in the works, and recently the rapper – born Kwadwo Adu Genfi Amponsah – has popped up on singles like Emmeline’s ‘Dust’, ‘The Long Way’ with Blanco, ‘Losing’ with Benjamin A.D., and ‘May’ with JGRREY.

Before Reason to Smile, Kojey teamed up with local hero B Wise on ‘Think Twice’, from the Sydney rapper’s 2021 album jamie.

Kojey Radical Australian Headline Shows 2023

Wednesday 27 September – Mary’s Underground | Sydney, NSW

Wednesday 4 October – Howler, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, 16th August, with a Frontier Members pre-sale happening from Monday, 14th August.

