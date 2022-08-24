Courtney Barnett has paid tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John, recruiting some famous friends for a live cover of ‘Physical’. Barnett shared her cover during her touring Here And There festival in the US, with Sleater-Kinney and Fred Armisen joining her onstage for the performance.

Footage of the cover sees Barnett, Armisen, and Sleater-Kinney’s Corin Tucker all donning headbands for the performance, with Armisen and Tucker handling the majority of vocal duties. Armisen can also be seen showing off his best exercise routine, keeping in line with Newton-John’s original video.

Courtney Barnett – ‘Physical’ (Olivia Newton-John cover)

Olivia Newton-John passed away earlier this month at the age of 73. The globally-renowned musician and actress had been forthcoming about her decades-long battles with breast cancer in previous years, with her family revealing she had “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California”.

Since her untimely passing, Newton-John’s legacy has been recognised and rediscovered, with her Hopelessly Devoted: The Hits compilation topping the Australian albums chart, and hitting number five on the ARIA albums chart.

This live cover is also the latest in a run of collaborations that Barnett has been involved in recently, having announced the Here and There: B-Sides, Live Tracks + Demos compilation earlier this month. The limited edition release includes demos of unreleased songs by Julia Jacklin, The Beths and Caroline Rose and live versions of songs by Sleater-Kinney, Bedouine, Faye Webster and Hana Vu.

Further Reading

Caribou, Yothu Yindi, Dry Cleaning and Courtney Barnett Lead Meredith Music Festival 2022 Lineup

See Dinosaur Jr. & Courtney Barnett Performing ‘Feel The Pain’ At Newport Folk Festival

Former Sleater-Kinner Drummer Janet Weiss Has Opened Up About Her Departure For The First Time