Caribou, Yothu Yindi, Dry Cleaning and Courtney Barnett Lead Meredith Music Festival 2022 Lineup

The first lineup announcement for the glorious return of Meredith Music Festival has been released, with Caribou, Yothu Yindi, Dry Cleaning and The Comet Is Coming leading the bill for this December’s event.

Elsewhere on the bill for this year’s edition – which runs from 9th to the 11th of December at its regular home, the Supernatural Amphitheatre in Meredith, Victoria – are the likes of Tkay Maidza, Sharon Van Etten, Babe Rainbow and Private Function. Further down the list are CLAMM, Tasman Keith, Surprise Chef and Allara, with “some more to be announced.”

Here’s the Lineup for Meredith Music Festival 2022

LineUp is Out. And About. For a 1-off, 2-night, 3-day, 4-dimensional audio-visceral mass. Lost in music, lost in one another. Antennae re-tuned to the freakwency.https://t.co/gAxFWRGVKk pic.twitter.com/bMvk4SuTJ8 — Aunty Meredith (@auntymeredith) August 17, 2022

The ticket ballot for this year’s Meredith Music Festival – the first time the event will take place in three years – is now open, but closes soon. Real soon (22nd August, to be exact.) The ballot is the best way to secure your entry to MMF, and you can find more details about all that here.

After all tickets from the ballot process have been offered, there will be two more chances for punters to buy tickets – online sales, which will be open to all, as well as Aunty’s Last Chance, a small amount of tickets set aside for those who missed out but have a “compelling story to tell.”

Meredith last took place in 2019 – with a line-up that included Liam Gallagher, Róisín Murphy, Cate Le Bon and more – with COVID-19 meaning the event was unable to go ahead the following two years. The last event at the Supernatural Amphitheatre was MMF’s sister event, Golden Plains, which ran in early 2020.

Meredith Music Festival 2022

Friday, 9th – Sunday, 11th December – Supernatural Amphitheatre, Meredith

Caribou

Dry Cleaning

Yothu Yindi

Courtney Barnett

The Comet Is Coming

Tkay Maidza

Sharon Van Etten

Private Function

DJ Quik

Erika de Casier

Babe Rainbow

Derrick Carter

CLAMM

Minami Deutsch

Nu Genea

SHOUSE

Tasman Keith

Rot TV

Surprise Chef

POOKIE

Our Carlson

Darcy Justice

OK EG

Allara

Rubi Du

Daphni

+ Some More To Come

Further Reading

The Ballot is Now Open For Meredith Music Festival 2022

Courtney Barnett – ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’

Dry Cleaning Announce New Album ‘Stumpwork’, Share Video For ‘Don’t Press Me’