Dawn French Announces 2024 Australian Theatre Tour

Comedian Dawn French will return to Australia for the first time in eight years to perform a run of theatre shows around the country. French has so far announced 11 shows on the Dawn French is a Huge Twat tour, beginning in Perth at the Riverside Theatre on Wednesday, 10th April.

Shows will follow in Adelaide, Newcastle, Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney, and the Gold Coast, before French finishes up at the Convention Centre in Brisbane on Thursday, 16th May. See the full list of dates and ticket details below – a Live Nation members pre-sale is on now.

Dawn French Touring Theatres in 2024

“This show is so named because unfortunately, it’s horribly accurate,” French said in a statement. “There have been far too many times I have made stupid mistakes or misunderstood something vital or jumped the gun in a spectacular display of twattery.

“I thought I might tell some of these buttock-clenching embarrassing stories to give Australian audiences a peek behind the scenes of my work life…Roll up! Book early to see the telly vicar lady be a total twat on stage, live in front of your very eyes. And ears.”

French was last here in 2016 on the Thirty Million Minutes tour, playing a total of 38 shows across the country. French’s new book The Twat Files will be out on Thursday, 12th October.

Wednesday, 10th April – Riverside Theatre, Perth

Thursday, 11th April – Riverside Theatre, Perth

Tuesday, 16th April – AEC Theatre, Adelaide

Friday, 19th April – Civic Theatre, Newcastle

Tuesday, 23rd April – Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Monday, 29th April – Wrest Point, Hobart

Friday, 3rd May– Royal Theatre, Canberra

Wednesday, 8th May – State Theatre, Sydney

Thursday, 9th May – State Theatre, Sydney

Tuesday, 14th May – The Star, Gold Coast

Thursday, 16th May– Convention Centre, Brisbane

Tickets go on sale Thursday, 28th September via Live Nation. A Live Nation pre-sale is now on.

