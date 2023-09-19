UK Children’s Entertainers Andy and the Odd Socks Announce 2024 Australian Tour

Popular UK kids entertainers Andy and the Odd Socks will land in Australia early next year for a bunch of headline shows across the country. The tour will get underway in Perth, where the band will settle in at the Regal Theatre from Friday, 5th to Sunday, 7th January.

The group will then move onto Adelaide, Melbourne (where they’ll play four shows), Canberra, and Sydney (for five shows across two venues). The tour will wrap up at Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane on Monday, 22nd and Tuesday, 23rd January. See the full list of dates below.

Andy and the Odd Socks: ‘Unique’

Andy and the Odd Socks will perform tracks from their popular TV series, Andy and the Band, which is now in production for its third series. The band will head out on an extensive UK tour next month, which follows their set at Glastonbury in June.

Tickets for the Australian shows will go on sale later this week, with a Live Nation pre-sale happening for 48 hours up until 11am local time on Friday, 22nd September.

Speaking of children’s bands, homegrown heroes The Wiggles will also head out on tour throughout the warmer months, with a run of shows kicking off on Saturday, 4th November at the Canberra Theatre.

Andy and the Odd Socks 2024 Australian Tour

Friday, 5th January – Regal Theatre, Perth WA

Saturday, 6th January (two shows) – Regal Theatre, Perth WA

Sunday, 7th January (two shows) – Regal Theatre, Perth WA

Tuesday, 9th January (two shows) – Norwood Concert Hall, Adelaide SA

Friday, 12th January (two shows) – Hamer Hall, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 13th January (two shows) – Hamer Hall, Melbourne VIC

Monday, 15th January (two shows) – Canberra Theatre, Canberra ACT

Wednesday, 17th January (two shows) – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Thursday, 18th January (two shows) – Chatswood Concourse, Sydney NSW

Friday, 19th January – Chatswood Concourse, Sydney NSW

Sunday, 21st January (two shows) – Kings Theatre, Caloundra QLD

Monday, 22nd January (two shows) – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Tuesday, 23rd January – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Tickets on sale Friday, 22nd September via Live Nation.

Further Reading

A Guide to Every International Tour Coming to Australia in 2023/24

The Wiggles Doco ‘Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles’ Set to Premiere at SXSW Sydney

The Wiggles Announce Wiggly Big Day Out 2023 National Tour