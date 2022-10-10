The likes of Dune Rats and Stand Atlantic are set to headline dates for the upcoming Jack Daniel’s Make It Count Tour. A newly-announced series of performances sponsored by the whiskey manufacturers, the tour is designed to “give back to artists and venues, and celebrate the re-ignition of the live music scene in Australia”.

Following the completion of the Live At Last Tour in April (which featured Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Pond, Ruby Fields, and more), the Make It Count Tour aims to expand upon the success of the last run of shows, with a number of Aussie acts heading to venues across the east coast of the country.

Dune Rats – ‘Pamela Aniston’

Leading the charge for the Make It Count Tour is Dune Rats, who will team up with Beddy Rays and VOIID for a headline performance at the Sunshine Coast’s Nightquarter on Friday, 11th November. The following month, Stand Atlantic will be joined by Redhook for a show at Sydney’s Crowbar on Wednesday, 7th December.

Tickets to the the shows are prices at only $10, with all proceeds from ticket sales for the Make It Count Tour being donated to Support Act to further their work on delivering crisis relief services to artists, artist managers, crew and music workers. More shows for the Make It Count Tour will be announced in the near future.

Jack Daniel’s Make It Count Tour 2022

Dune Rats, Beddy Rays, and VOIID

Friday, 11th November – Nightquarter, Sunshine Coast, NSW (Tickets)

Stand Atlantic and Redhook

Wednesday, 7th December – Crowbar, Sydney, NSW (Tickets)

Further Reading

Hilltop Hoods, DMA’S, Dope Lemon Lead Lineup for Rolling Sets 2022 on the Central Coast

Stand Atlantic Take Us Track By Track Through Their New Album ‘F.E.A.R.’

Beddy Rays Review – Friendship Reigns at Melbourne Album Launch