triple j’s Hottest 100 of Like A Version – Live Updates

For the first time, triple j is counting down the Hottest 100 of its Like a Version cover segment, as voted by listeners. Voting was open from Tuesday, 23rd May till Monday, 10th July, with the triple j audience asked to choose their favourite covers from the segement’s 20 years history.

Like A Version began in 2004 and many hundreds of covers have been recorded since that time. Tame Impala are the most covered artist in Like A Version history, with a total of nine artists covering their songs, while The Wombats have performed the most Like A Versions, with their five attempts beating out the four from Josh Pyke, Kasabian and Ball Park Music.

100. The Kooks – ‘Kids’ (MGMT cover)

99. Regina Spektor – ‘Real Love’ (John Lennon cover)

98. Amy Shark – ‘Be Alright’ (Dean Lewis cover)

97. George Alice – ‘Alive’ (RÜFÜS DU SOL cover)

96. Northeast Party House – ‘Redbone’ (Childish Gambino cover)

95. Violent Soho – ‘Lazy Eye’ (Silversun Pickups cover)

94. Stand Atlantic – ‘Righteous’ (Juice WRLD cover)

93. Urthboy – ‘Roll Up Your Sleeves’ (Meg Mac cover)

92. Boy & Bear [Ft. Annie Hamilton] – ‘Don’t You (Forget About Me)’ (Simple Minds cover)

91. grentperez – ‘Teacher’s Pet’ (School of Rock cover)

90. Wet Leg – ‘Smoko’ (The Chats cover)

89. Tones And I – ‘Forever Young’ (Alphaville cover)

88. Ocean Grove – ‘UFO’ (Sneaky Sound System cover)

87. Tuka – ‘Big Jet Plane’ (Angus & Julia Stone cover)

86. AURORA – ‘Across The Universe’ (The Beatles cover)

85. Bluejuice – ‘End Of The Road’ (Boyz II Men cover)

84. Gretta Ray – The Deepest Sighs, the Frankest Shadows’ (Gang of Youths cover)

83. Tyne-James Organ – ‘Naive’ (The Kooks cover)

82. Billie Eilish – ‘Bad’ (Michael Jackson cover)

81. A$AP Rocky – ‘(Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay’ (Otis Redding cover)

80. Tove Lo – ‘Dancing On My Own’ (Robyn cover)

79. Julia Jacklin – ‘Someday’ (The Strokes cover)

78. Slowly Slowly – ‘Skinny Love’ (Bon Iver cover)

77. Angus & Julia Stone – ‘Passionfruit’ (Drake cover)

76. JK-47 – ‘Changes’ (2Pac cover)

75. Gang of Youths – ‘All My Friends’ (LCD Soundsystem cover)

74. CHVRCHES – ‘LOVE.’ (Kendrick Lamar cover)

73. Stella Donnelly – ‘Love Is In The Air’ (John Paul Young cover)

72. CXLOE – ‘Zombie’ (The Cranberries cover)

71. Meg Mac – ‘Let It Happen’ (Tame Impala cover)

70. Art vs Science – ‘Enter Sandman’ (Metallica cover)

69. Bad//Dreems [Ft. Peter Garrett/Mambali/Emily Wurramara] – ‘Blackfella/Whitefella’ (Warumpi Band cover)

68. Meg Mac – ‘Bridges’ (Broods cover)

67. Confidence Man – ‘Heaven’ (DJ Sammy cover)

66. Something For Kate – ‘Cardigan’ (Taylor Swift cover)

65. Sticky Fingers – ‘Rhiannon’ (Fleetwood Mac cover)

64. Ruby Fields – ‘The Unguarded Moment’ (The Church cover)

63. Angie McMahon – ‘Knowing Me, Knowing You’ (ABBA cover)

62. Glass Animals – ‘Say My Name’ (Destiny’s Child cover)

61. Flume [Ft. Kučka/Vera Blue/Ngaiire/Vince Staples] – ‘My Boo’ (Ghost Town DJs cover)

60. Matt Corby – ‘Chains’ (Tina Arena cover)

59. Hockey Dad [Ft. Hatchie] – ‘I Try’ (Macy Gray cover)

58. Tame Impala – ‘A Girl Like You’ (Edwyn Collins cover)

57. Sarah Blasko – ‘Life On Mars?’ (David Bowie cover)

56. Hilltop Hoods – ‘Can’t Stop/In the Air Tonight’ (RHCP/Phil Collins cover)

55. Polaris – ‘Black Fingernails, Red Wine’ (Eskimo Joe cover)

54. AURORA – ‘Teardrop’ (Massive Attack cover)

53. Ball Park Music – ‘My Happiness’ (Powderfinger cover)

52. San Cisco – ‘4EVER’ (Clairo cover)

51. Dave Winnel – ‘Africa’ (Toto cover)

50. Ball Park Music – ‘Paranoid Android’ (Radiohead cover)

49. Sly Withers – ‘The Scientist’ (Coldplay cover)

48. Matt Corby – ‘Lonely Boy’ (The Black Keys cover)

47. Baker Boy – ‘Song 2’ (Blur cover)

46. The Wombats – ‘Running Up That Hill’ (Kate Bush cover)

45. Something for Kate – ‘Sweet Nothing’ (Calvin Harris cover)

44. HAIM – ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ (Shania Twain cover)

43. Missy Higgins – ‘Hearts A Mess’ (Gotye cover)

42. Allday [Ft. The Veronicas] – ‘Big Yellow Taxi’ (Joni Mitchell cover)

41. Tash Sultana – ‘Electric Feel’ (MGMT cover)

40. Odette – ‘Magnolia’ (Gang Of Youths cover)

39. Gang of Youths – ‘Why Does It Always Rain On Me?’ (Travis cover)

38. Camp Cope – ‘Seventeen Going Under’ (Sam Fender cover)

37. The Terrys – ‘Catch My Disease’ (Ben Lee cover)

36. Cub Sport – ‘when the party’s over’ (Billie Eilish cover)

35. San Cisco – ‘Get Lucky’ (Daft Punk cover)

34. Catfish And The Bottlemen – ‘Read My Mind’ (The Killers cover)

33. Nothing But Thieves – ‘What Can I Do If The Fire Goes Out?’ (Gang Of Youths cover)

32. The Vanns – ‘Hey, Ma’ (Bon Iver cover)

31. Paul Dempsey – ‘Edge Of Town’ (Middle Kids cover)

30. Dear Seattle – ‘The Special Two’ (Missy Higgins cover)

29. CHVRCHES – ‘Do I Wanna Know?’ (Arctic Monkeys cover)

28. Triple One – ‘Time After Time’ (Cyndi Lauper cover)

27. Sticky Fingers – ‘Delete’ (DMA’S cover)

26. Childish Gambino – ‘So Into You’ (Tamia cover)

25. Bugs – ‘Charlie’ (Mallrat cover)

24. Ocean Alley – ‘Breathe (In the Air)/Comfortably Numb/Money’ (Pink Floyd cover)

23. Arctic Monkeys – ‘Feels Like We Only Go Backwards’ (Tame Impala cover)

22. G Flip – ‘Lady Marmalade’ (Christina Aguilera, Mýa, Lil’ Kim & Pink cover)

21. Luca Brasi – ‘How To Make Gravy’ (Paul Kelly cover)

20. YUNGBLUD & Halsey – ‘I Will Follow You into the Dark’ (Death Cab For Cutie cover)

19. Skegss – ‘Here Comes Your Man’ (Pixies cover)

18. The Herd – ‘I Was Only 19’ (Redgum cover)

17. Beddy Rays – ‘Better In Blak’ (Thelma Plum cover)

16. Flume [Ft. Toro y Moi] – ‘Shooting Stars’ (Bag Raiders cover)

15. Paces [Ft. Guy Sebastian] – ‘Keeping Score’ (LDRU cover)

14. Spacey Jane – ‘Here Comes The Sun’ (The Beatles cover)

13. Alex Lahey – ‘Welcome to the Black Parade’ (My Chemical Romance cover)

12. Illy – ‘Ausmusic Month Medley’ (Silverchair/Hilltop Hoods/Powderfinger/Paul Kelly/Flume cover)

11. Dune Rats – ‘Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again’ (The Angels cover)

10. The Wiggles – ‘Elephant’ (Tame Impala cover)

9. Chet Faker – ‘(Lover) You Don’t Treat Me No Good’ (Sonia Dada cover)

8. Thundamentals – ‘Brother’ (Matt Corby cover)

7. King Stingray – ‘Yellow’ (Coldplay cover)

6. Gang of Youths – ‘Blood’ (The Middle East cover)

5. A.B. Original [Ft. Paul Kelly/Dan Sultan] – ‘Dumb Things’ (Paul Kelly & The Coloured Girls cover)

4. Lime Cordiale – ‘I Touch Myself’ (Divinyls cover)

3. Ocean Alley – ‘Baby Come Back’ (Player cover)

2. Denzel Curry – ‘Bulls On Parade’ (Rage Against the Machine cover)

1. DMA’S – ‘Believe’ (Cher cover)

