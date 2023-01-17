Genesis Owusu will perform with the Brisbane and Sydney Symphony Orchestras as part of the Red Bull Symphonic series this March.

The Smiling With No Teeth hitmaker will play two shows during the month – in Brisbane with the Brisbane Symphony Orchestra on March 3rd, and then in Sydney with the SSO at the Opera House on March 23rd. Rather than simply being an overblown backing band, the performances are set to be whole-scale collaborations between Owusu, the orchestras and conductor/arranger Alex Turley.

Genesis Owusu – ‘Get Inspired’

“If you’ve seen me perform live, you know I love the drama,” Owusu says of the performances. “Bringing out the grandeur in every element. What’s grander and more theatrical than a punk-funk-rap enigma backed by a 40-piece orchestra? We getting real thespian out here.”

It’s the second in the Red Bull Symphonic series, following Goodna rapper Lisi’s performance last year in Brisbane.

Over the last year Owusu has dropped two new singles, ‘GTFO’ and ‘Get Inspired’; the former was nominated for Best Independent Release and Best Video at the ARIAs. He cleaned up at the ARIAs the year before, winning a bunch of awards including Album of the Year. He spent the latter half of 2022 on tour with Tame Impala and then dived into Australian festival season, playing at Harvest Rock, Spilt Milk, Lost Paradise and Falls Festival.

Genesis Owusu Red Bull Symphonic 2023

General tickets on sale January 20th via Red Bull. Pre-sale information can be found on the Red Bull website.

Friday, 3rd March – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Thursday, 23rd March – Sydney Opera House, Sydney

Further Reading

Party in the Paddock 2023: Gang of Youths, BENEE, The Presets and More

Cash Savage, C.W. Stoneking Lead Lineup at New Boutique Festival Good Times

Julia Jacklin Announces RVG as Tour Support