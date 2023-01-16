Julia Jacklin Announces RVG as Tour Support

Julia Jacklin has announced that Melbourne four-piece RVG will be joining her at all shows on the upcoming PRE-PLEASURE tour.

The tour kicks off in Sydney next month on the 25th, with dates then scheduled in Brisbane and Melbourne. Aside from those headline dates, Jacklin has a handful of other performances coming up at OK Motels Charlton, Perth Festival, Adelaide Festival, and at the Odeon in Hobart.

Julia Jacklin: ‘I Was Neon’

Last week, Jacklin was announced as the secret headliner for the boutique festival OK Motels, playing alongside acts like Party Dozen, Frente!, and CIVIC – you can see the full lineup over here.

Indie favourites RVG are reportedly getting ready to release their highly anticipated new album this year, which would follow 2020’s Feral. According to a press release, they’ve been working in the UK with producer James Trevascus (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis, PJ Harvey) on the new LP.

Jacklin’s third album PRE-PLEASURE landed last year, the follow-up to Crushing and Don’t Let The Kids Win. Featuring singles ‘Lydia Wears A Cross’ and ‘I Was Neon’, it was named as one of the best Australian albums of 2022 by Music Feeds.

Julia Jacklin PRE-PLEASURE Tour 2023

Tickets for remaining headline show in Brisbane on sale now via Frontier Touring.

Saturday 25 February – Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW SOLD OUT

Sunday 26 February – ​Tivoli Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday 28 February – ​Forum Theatre, Melbourne, VIC SOLD OUT

Wednesday 1 March – Forum Theatre, Melbourne, VIC SOLD OUT

Further Reading

Julia Jacklin Revealed as Secret Headliner for OK Motels Charlton

The Best Australian Albums of 2022

Julia Jacklin: ‘PRE PLEASURE’ Review – Her Rawest Work Yet