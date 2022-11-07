Party in the Paddock 2023: Gang of Youths, BENEE, The Presets and More

Tasmania’s “biggest little music and arts festival” Party in the Paddock has announced its 2023 lineup of acts. The top of the bill includes Australian rockers Gang of Youths, NZ’s dreamgaze/R&B posterchild BENEE and the reigning kings of mid-oughties electropop, The Presets. There’s also a “secret headliner” who has been given such a prominent spot on the billing that one could be excused for thinking at first glance that it was a joke name.

The festival will be a homecoming for Gang of Youths, who are currently mid-tour in Europe supporting their latest album angel in realtime. The Gang recently sold out their O2 Academy Brixton show.

Party in the Paddock: 10th–12th February, 2023

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The almost entirely Australian lineup also includes alt-popper Vera Blue, weird-popper Methyl Ethyl and the very charismatic Genesis Owusu. Owusu has been working hard since his 2021 ARIA Album of the Year win, with a tour of the US, a new single and a support slot on Tame Impala’s recent lap of Australia.

PITP is happening from 10th to 12th of February, 2023, at Quercus Park, Tasmania/Lutruwita, which is a 25 minute drive from Launceston. Presale tickets (register here) are on sale from 8am Thursday, 10th November, while general admission goes on sale 8am Tuesday, 15th November.

Party in the Paddock, 2023

Gang of Youths

Secret Headliner

BENEE

The Presets

Vera Blue

Meg Mac

Genesis Owusu

Methyl Ethel

Slowly Slowly

Young Franco

Bag Raiders (DJ Set)

JK-47

Peach PRC

Beddy Rays

Caravana Sun

Hope D

Pacific Avenue

Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers

Big Twisty & The Funknasty

Nerve

Kinder

Maddy Jane

Sumner

Sex On Toast

Jono Ma

The Rions

Carla Geneve

1300

Odd Mob

Tommy Franklin Dance Aerobics

Tyler Richardson

Jade Zoe

Denni

Medhanit

Squeef

Jed Appleton Band

In The Flowers

Cyber Switch

Holiday

Kudu Joy

The Saxons

Queenie

Zios

Arunya Lee Olive

Meres

Celeste Evelyn

Lazer Baby

Miss Kaninna

Alec Smith

Je Bahl

Suneden & The Seg Street Band

Ema

World Class Cinema

Stacy Whale

Baby Lemur

Savage Honey

Thai Swan

Dirty Motel

2 Actual DJ’s

Eddy Whitehooves

Dates & Venue

Friday, 10th to Sunday, 12th February, 2023 – Quercus Park, Tasmania/Lutruwita

Further Reading

Gang Of Youths Review – Sentimental End to Sydney Band’s Arena Tour

Here’s The Complete List of 2022 J Awards Nominees

Amyl and the Sniffers, Baker Boy Lead 2022 ARIA Awards Nominees