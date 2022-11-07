Party in the Paddock 2023: Gang of Youths, BENEE, The Presets and More

Tasmania’s “biggest little music and arts festival” Party in the Paddock has announced its 2023 lineup of acts. The top of the bill includes Australian rockers Gang of Youths, NZ’s dreamgaze/R&B posterchild BENEE and the reigning kings of mid-oughties electropop, The Presets. There’s also a “secret headliner” who has been given such a prominent spot on the billing that one could be excused for thinking at first glance that it was a joke name.
The festival will be a homecoming for Gang of Youths, who are currently mid-tour in Europe supporting their latest album angel in realtime. The Gang recently sold out their O2 Academy Brixton show.
Party in the Paddock: 10th–12th February, 2023
The almost entirely Australian lineup also includes alt-popper Vera Blue, weird-popper Methyl Ethyl and the very charismatic Genesis Owusu. Owusu has been working hard since his 2021 ARIA Album of the Year win, with a tour of the US, a new single and a support slot on Tame Impala’s recent lap of Australia.
PITP is happening from 10th to 12th of February, 2023, at Quercus Park, Tasmania/Lutruwita, which is a 25 minute drive from Launceston. Presale tickets (register here) are on sale from 8am Thursday, 10th November, while general admission goes on sale 8am Tuesday, 15th November.
Party in the Paddock, 2023
- Gang of Youths
- Secret Headliner
- BENEE
- The Presets
- Vera Blue
- Meg Mac
- Genesis Owusu
- Methyl Ethel
- Slowly Slowly
- Young Franco
- Bag Raiders (DJ Set)
- JK-47
- Peach PRC
- Beddy Rays
- Caravana Sun
- Hope D
- Pacific Avenue
- Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers
- Big Twisty & The Funknasty
- Nerve
- Kinder
- Maddy Jane
- Sumner
- Sex On Toast
- Jono Ma
- The Rions
- Carla Geneve
- 1300
- Odd Mob
- Tommy Franklin Dance Aerobics
- Tyler Richardson
- Jade Zoe
- Denni
- Medhanit
- Squeef
- Jed Appleton Band
- In The Flowers
- Cyber Switch
- Holiday
- Kudu Joy
- The Saxons
- Queenie
- Zios
- Arunya Lee Olive
- Meres
- Celeste Evelyn
- Lazer Baby
- Miss Kaninna
- Alec Smith
- Je Bahl
- Suneden & The Seg Street Band
- Ema
- World Class Cinema
- Stacy Whale
- Baby Lemur
- Savage Honey
- Thai Swan
- Dirty Motel
- 2 Actual DJ’s
- Eddy Whitehooves
Dates & Venue
Friday, 10th to Sunday, 12th February, 2023 – Quercus Park, Tasmania/Lutruwita
Further Reading
Gang Of Youths Review – Sentimental End to Sydney Band’s Arena Tour
Here’s The Complete List of 2022 J Awards Nominees
Amyl and the Sniffers, Baker Boy Lead 2022 ARIA Awards Nominees