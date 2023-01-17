The team behind Strawberry Fields has announced they’ll be throwing a new intimate festival called Good Times this March.

Melbourne acts Cash Savage & The Last Drinks, blues strummer C.W. Stoneking & his Primitive Horn Orchestra and FLOODLIGHTS have been locked in perform sets at the event – a full music lineup will land at the end of this month.

Cash Savage & The Last Drinks – ‘Push’

It’ll all be going down on the banks of the Murray River at Tocumwal in the NSW Riverina region on March 25th and capacity is being capped at just 1,000 people. There’s a heavy focus on the food offerings, with Three Blue Ducks’ Mark La Brooy, wild game providore Discovered Wildfoods and chefs Jo Barrett and Louise Daily – debuting new project Wild Pie – all on hand slinging food throughout the day. There’ll also be a six-course wood-fired feast happening on the day, if that’s what you’re into.

“While good music is fundamental to the experience, we’re placing just as much focus on slow-fun, food and relaxation,” organisers said in a statement. “We want you to leave feeling better than when you arrived. Often the most treasured memories we leave festivals with are from the more intimate, in-between moments, and that’s the space we want to invest in.”

All profits from the inaugural event will be going to Strawberry Fields Community Grants Fund, which has donated more than $100,000 to local charities and organisations since it was created in 2015.

Good Times Festival 2023

Early bird tickets are available now via Humantix.

Saturday, 25th March – Tocumwal, NSW

Cash Savage & The Last Drinks

C.W. Stoneking & his Primitive Horn Orchestra

Floodlights

…and more to be announced.

