Good Things 2022: 3OH!3 and Jxdn Pull Out of Lineup, Replacements Announced

Good Things‘ 2022 edition will kick off in just over a week, with the likes of Bring Me the Horizon, Deftones, NOFX, TISM, The Amity Affliction, Gojira and more set to hit stages in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

As the festival draws closer, organisers have announced some last-minute lineup changes, with two international acts pulling out of this year’s bill. Both Colorado crunkcore duo 3OH!3 and emo rapper jxdn will no longer perform at Good Things, with organisers simply citing “circumstances beyond our control” for the cancellations. In their place, homegrown acts Ocean Grove and Teenage Joans have joined the lineup.

Teenage Joans – ‘Wine’

Both 3OH!3 and jxdn had also announced sideshows to coincide with their planned Good Things appearances – the former were set to perform at Stay Gold in Melbourne on Thursday, 1st December while jxdn had shows booked in Sydney and Melbourne. Those have, naturally, also been cancelled.

It’s not the first lineup reshuffle Good Things organisers have announced this month. Last week, it was confirmed that Californian rap-rock outfit Fever 333 – led by ex-letlive. frontman Jason Aalan Butler – would not be performing at the festival, after two-thirds of the band recently quit, and Butler put touring plans on hold.

In their stead, organisers announced a handful of new additions to the bill. Japanese metalcore band Paledesk, along with Australian acts You Am I, The Gloom in the Corner and Those Who Dream have been confirmed for all three legs of the festival, while deathcore outfit To the Grave will be playing in Melbourne and Brisbane.

Good Things 2022 will kick off Friday, 2nd December at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne. It’ll head to Sydney’s Centennial Park the following day, and wrap up on Sunday, 4th December at Brisbane Showgrounds. Elsewhere on the lineup are Sabaton, Polaris, Millencolin, Sleeping with Sirens, The Story So Far, Cosmic Psychos, Thornhill and many more. Tickets are on sale.

Further Reading

Teenage Joans Take Us Track By Track Through Their Debut EP ‘Taste of Me’

Bring Me the Horizon: “We’re Never Going to Become a Full-Blown Pop Band”

Review – TISM Are Wankers at Melbourne Secret Show