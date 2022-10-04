Two Thirds Of Fever 333 Have Quit The Band

Fever 333 are now a one-man band, after guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta both announced their departures today, revealing “things were pretty bad internally”.

It means frontman Jason Aalon Butler is currently the rapcore supergroup’s only remaining member.

WATCH: FEVER 333 – ‘BITE BACK’

“Aric and I have decided to leave Fever 333,” Harrison (also ex-The Chariot) announced in a statement on his personal socials today. “I won’t get into the details but things were pretty bad internally. That plus creative differences sort of left me with no choice.”

“That said,” he continued, “I’m so thankful for all the amazing fans, people who helped Fever behind the scenes, and my friends and family who supported me through all of this. Your support means so much! I still plan to make music. Aric and I will probably do something together in the future. Love you guys!! Know your worth!!”

While Improta (who joined Fever after exiting Night Verses) added on his own socials that the situation was “layered”.

“Ultimately, I’d just rather dedicate my time to projects that operate different than that one,” he said.

No official statement has been made from Butler (ex letlive.) or the official Fever 333 socials at the time of writing.

It’s unclear what this means for the band’s forthcoming Australian tour as part of Good Things 2022 – whether Butler will still come down under with fill-in musicians, or whether they’ll be scratched from the lineup completely. But we’ll keep you updated with more info as it develops.

