Good Things Festival Lineup Expands With Paledusk & More

The Good Things 2022 festival lineup has grown, with the addition of a handful of acts. Japanese metalcore trailblazers Paledusk will be heading down under for the festivities in December, with Melbourne heavy-hitters The Gloom In The Corner and Perth alternative duo Those Who Dream also joining the party.

To boot, Aussie punk legends You Am I will be joining the bill in Sydney and Brisbane only, while Sydney deathcore act To The Grave will be playing in Melbourne and Brisbane.

Sadly, rap-rock supergroup FEVER 333 will no longer be gracing us with their presence, after two-thirds of the band recently quit.

In a statement, sole remaining member, frontman Jason Aalon Butler, said: “As difficult as this decision was to make, Fever 333 will be placing all live activity on hold until spring 2023 in order to give everyone the best experience possible. Taking this time to reset and prepare will help reach that goal. On behalf of the project I want to thank you all so much for the energy and support you continue to offer. You were promised a new and exciting era of Fever 333 and that is what you’ll get.”

UK faves Bring Me The Horizon top the lineup, alongside US heavy stalwarts Deftones and pop-punk kings NOFX, who’re set to perform their 1994 record Punk In Drublic in full. Then there’s return of TISM, who’re reuniting for their first live performances in 18 years.

The lineup also features The Amity Affliction, Japan’s ONE OK ROCK, and JXDN, who will be making his Australian debut. Kisschasy will be performing their 2005 record, United Paper People, in full. Gojira, Millencolin and 3OH!3 will also be performing.

A trio of local openers are also set to be added to each leg of the fest, following an ongoing battle of the bands competition.

Good Things Festival will be hitting the east coast for three huge dates this December and you can check out the full lineup below.

Good Things Festival 2022 Lineup

Paledusk

The Gloom In The Corner

Those Who Dream

To The Grave (MELB/BRIS only)

You Am I (SYD/BRIS only)

Joining…

BRING ME THE HORIZON

DEFTONES

NOFX (performing Punk In Drublic in full + other favourites)

TISM (exclusive: first shows in 18 years)

THE AMITY AFFLICTION

GOJIRA

ONE OK ROCK

3OH!3

BLOOD COMMAND

CHASING GHOSTS

COSMIC PSYCHOS

ELECTRIC CALLBOY

FEVER 333

JINJER

JXDN

KISSCHASY (performing United Paper People in full)

LACUNA COIL

MILLENCOLIN

NOVA TWINS

POLARIS

REDHOOK

REGURGITATOR

SABATON

SLEEPING WITH SIRENS

SOULFLY

THE STORY SO FAR

THORNHILL

Good Things 2022 Dates and Venues

Friday, 2nd December – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne (Lic/AA 15+)

Saturday, 3rd December – Centennial Park, Sydney (18+)

Sunday, 4th December – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane (Lic/AA 15+)

