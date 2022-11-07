Good Things Announce Sideshows for Deftones, Gojira, The Story So Far and More

There’s less than a month until Good Things returns for 2022, with the festival set to take place along the east coast in December. As the dates draw nearer, organisers have revealed a slew of sideshows coinciding with the run, with the likes of Deftones, Gojira, Millencolin, Soulfly and many others announcing their own headline gigs.

Deftones will play their sole sideshow at Thebarton Theatre in Adelaide on Wednesday, 30th November, while Gojira will play three shows – in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane – joined by Lacuna Coil. Millencolin will play sideshows in Melbourne and Brisbane, while Soulfly will perform Melbourne and Sydney dates.

Deftones – Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)

Sleeping with Sirens will play Adelaide, Melbourne and Brisbane dates, joined by local acts The Beautiful Monument and Bad/Love. Ukrainian metalcore act Jinjer will play shows in Sydney and Melbourne, joined by Earth Caller and Future Static.

Californian pop-punk outfit The Story So Far will play two Victorian shows – one in Melbourne, one in Belgrave – where they’ll be joined by Melbourne hardcore band AWOL. Electric Callboy have announced headline dates in Melbourne and Sydney. For those, they’ll be joined by Japan’s Paledusk, Dregg (in Melbourne) and Clay J Gladstone (in Sydney).

Crunkcore flagbearers 3OH!3 will play one headline show – at Stay Gold in Melbourne on Thursday, 1st December – while emo rapper jxdn will play gigs in Sydney and Melbourne. The double bill of Nova Twins and Blood Command rounds out the raft of sideshows announcements, with the two bands playing one headline show – at Sydney’s Crowbar on Wednesday, 30th November.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale this Wednesday, 9th November at 9am local time. There’s a pre-sale kicking off a day earlier on Tuesday, 8th November at 10am local time that you can sign yourself up for here.

Good Things 2022 will kick off on Friday, 2nd December at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne. It’ll head to Sydney’s Centennial Park the following day, and wrap up Sunday, 4th December at Brisbane Showgrounds. In addition to the aforementioned acts, this year’s lineup includes Bring Me the Horizon, NOFX, the legendary TISM‘s first shows in almost two decades, The Amity Affliction and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Good Things 2022 Sideshows

Deftones

Wednesday, 30th November – Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide

Gojira (w/ Lacuna Coil)

Tuesday, 29th November – Roundhouse, Sydney

Thursday, 1st December – Forum Theatre, Melbourne

Millencolin

Wednesday, 30th November – 170 Russell, Melbourne

Monday, 5th December – The Tivoli, Brisbane

Soulfly

Thursday, 1st December – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne

Tuesday, 6th December – Manning Bar, Sydney

Sleeping with Sirens (w/ The Beautiful Monument, Bad/Love)

Wednesday, 30th November – The Gov, Adelaide

Thursday, 1st December – Max Watts, Melbourne

Tuesday, 6th December – The Triffid, Brisbane

Jinjer (w/ Earth Caller, Future Static)

Wednesday, 30th November – Manning Bar, Sydney

Thursday, 1st December – Corner Hotel, Melbourne

The Story So Far (w/ AWOL)

Wednesday, 30th November – Stay Gold, Melbourne

Thursday, 1st December – Sooki Lounge, Belgrave

Electric Callboy (w/ Paledusk, Dregg [Melb], Clay J Gladstone [Syd])

Wednesday, 30th November – Max Watts, Melbourne

Thursday, 1st December – Factory Theatre, Sydney

3OH!3

Thursday, 1st December – Stay Gold, Melbourne

jxdn

Tuesday, 29th November – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

Wednesday, 30th November – Northcote Social Club, Melbourne

Nova Twins, Blood Command

Wednesday, 30th November – Crowbar, Sydney

