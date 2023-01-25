Invasion Day Rallies Scheduled in All Capital Cities on January 26

Ahead of the January 26 public holiday, rallies protesting Invasion Day have been organised in all capital cities across the nation. January 26 is the official Australia Day national holiday, but the choice of date has faced increasing criticism since its establishment as the national holiday in 1994.

Debate about its appropriateness as a national day of celebration stems from the fact that it commemorates the landing of the First Fleet at Sydney Cove in 1788 and the beginning of British colonisation of unceded Aboriginal land. Details for Invasion Day rallies across the country can be found below.

‘Australia Day’ Parade Scrapped by Victorian Government

The rally in Melbourne follows the quiet cancellation of the Australia Day Parade by the Victorian Government, coinciding with the announcement of the Reflect, Respect, Celebrate event at Fed Square.

Marcus Stewart, co-chair of the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria, commented on the Victorian Government’s decision not to hold the parade in 2023. “It’s a positive step forward, but we still have a long way to go. We need to create a day we can all celebrate, not one that pushes us apart,” he said. “Change is hard, and change takes time.”

Recently, the Australian Government announced the reversal of a Morrison-era law that banned work by public servants on January 26, and encouraged workplaces to allow employees to choose whether they would like to take the public holiday or schedule it for time in lieu.

Invasion Day Rallies 2023

Jagera & Turrbal Land, Brisbane: 10am, Queens Gardens

Wurundjeri & Boon Wurrung Country, Melbourne: 11am, Parliament House

Gadigal Land, Sydney: 9.30am, Belmore Park

Kaurna Country, Adelaide: 12pm, Tamdanyangga/Victoria Square

Whadjuk Noongar Country, Perth: 12pm, Forrest Chase

Ngunnawal Land, Canberra: 9am, Garema Place

Palawa Land, Hobart: 10.45am, 198 Elizabeth Street

Larrakia Country, Darwin: 10am, Don Dale, Wongabilla Street

