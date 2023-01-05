Dan Sultan Added To Lineup For Share The Spirit Survival Day Concert

Dan Sultan has joined the lineup for this year’s Share The Spirit event, which takes place at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Bowl on Thursday, 26th January. Celebrating its 20th year, Share The Spirit has spent the last two decades growing into Victoria’s largest and longest-running Indigenous festival.

Held as part of the 2023 Live At The Bowl festivities, this year’s edition of Share The Spirit will also feature the likes of Bumpy and Jess Hitchcock in addition to Charlie Campbell, the Djirri Djirri Dancers, Doe Eyes, Gavin Somers, Jayden Lillyst & Aaron Morgan, Kool Mist, Maylene Yinar, Meriki Hood, Monica Karo, Stray Blacks, The Yappera Kids, and Yambra.

Dan Sultan – ‘Tarred And Feathered’

First launched by the Songlines Music Aboriginal Corporation in 2003, Share The Spirit has now spent 20 years presenting itself as an important gathering for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture, while also showcasing a myriad genres crafted by some of the country’s rising and established Indigenous artists.

“This year’s stellar line-up is an interesting array of artists that offer a diversity of youth with some who either haven’t played Share the Spirit before or haven’t played with us in a long time,” said Songlines CEO Robbie Bundle. “With this year’s theme being Continuum: Those Who Tell Their Story In Song, it is even more important that we have these voices of the future take centre stage.”

Share The Sprit takes place on Thursday, 26th January at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl and is a free event, running from 11am – 7pm.

Share The Spirit

Thursday, 26th January – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Free entry.

