Meanjin/Brisbane-based R&B artist Jordan Briton has unveiled his long-awaited debut album, Slow Burn, a sprawling collection of songs exploring the complexities of love, loss, healing and human connection.

Co-produced with longtime collaborator Sam Woods (LYRIC, Mid Drift, JUNO), the record represents more than a decade of artistic development for the Filipino-Australian musician, weaving together glossy R&B, funk-infused dance-pop, intimate soul and stripped-back acoustic balladry.

STREAM: Jordan Briton – Slow Burn

For Briton, the album’s arrival marks a deeply personal creative milestone.

“I’ve spent the past 10+ years honing my craft for this moment,” the artist explains in a press statement.

“The last few years have been really tough, but they taught me how healing it can be to make music. All I wanted with this album was honesty, authenticity and no shortcuts. In a world of AI, nothing creates connection like humans. Songs are vessels for memories.”

Following a prolific 2026 that has seen Briton release six singles from the project, beginning with ‘Satellite’ in May, Slow Burn brings those individual snapshots of his artistry together into a broader musical and emotional journey.

“Each song explores a different corner of R&B, from lo-fi soul to disco-funk to stripped-back acoustic ballads,” he continues.

“Each one is its own take on what a slow-burn love means: falling in, falling out, and the hope that keeps you going. Artists like John Mayer have been some of my biggest influences, and that guitar-in-hand songwriting is the thread running through it all.”

Born in the US and raised in Australia, Briton – the musical moniker of Jordan Pineda – draws inspiration from his Filipino heritage alongside contemporary soul and R&B luminaries including Daniel Caesar, Mac Ayres and grentperez.

The rising artist has already earned recognition from across the Australian music industry, taking home a Queensland Music Award in 2024 for his JUNO-assisted single ‘Make It So Easy’, while the singles from Slow Burn have received support from triple j, triple j Unearthed, Spotify, Apple Music, 3RRR and 4ZZZ.

To celebrate the arrival of his debut full-length, Briton will perform an intimate album launch show at Brisbane’s Mirror Ball Ministries on release night, with tickets available via Humanitix.

More than ten years in the making, Slow Burn is a fittingly titled debut from an artist who’s taken his time finding his voice – and has plenty to say now that he’s found it.

Slow Burn is available worldwide now and you can spin it up above.

Further Reading

Jordan Briton Shares Heartfelt New Single ‘Meant To Be’, Ahead Of Debut Album ‘Slow Burn’

Jordan Briton Turns Long-Distance Heartbreak Into Smooth R&B Gold On ‘Satellite’

Grentperez Teams Up with Lime Cordiale on New Single ‘Op Shop Lover’