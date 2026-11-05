Jordan Briton Shares Heartfelt New Single ‘Meant To Be’, Ahead Of Debut Album ‘Slow Burn’

Sometimes the biggest love stories begin with a leap of faith. For Brisbane singer-songwriter Jordan Briton, a chance romance in the Philippines has inspired his tender new single Meant To Be, the final taste of his forthcoming debut album, Slow Burn.

Set for release on Wednesday, 18th November (pre-save here), the album represents more than a decade of musical growth for the Meanjin-based artist, who has spent years refining his distinctive blend of acoustic soul, indie-pop and emotionally candid songwriting.

Jordan Briton – ‘Meant To Be’

The sixth and final single to arrive ahead of the record, Meant To Be finds Briton stripping things back to their emotional foundations, pairing yearning vocals with warm acoustic textures and delicate guitar work.

Co-produced alongside longtime collaborator Sam Woods (LYRIC, Mid Drift, JUNO), the track explores the uncertainty of falling for someone when circumstances threaten to pull you apart.

And as it turns out, the story behind the song is deeply personal.

“‘Meant To Be’ is the precursor to my first single, ‘Satellite’,” Briton explains.

“If ‘Satellite’ is the warm wish that we could be together even though we’re far apart, ‘Meant To Be’ is the sad hope that the two weeks we spent together might be the only two weeks we’ll ever know.”

The song was inspired by a romantic connection Briton made while travelling in the Philippines, and the difficult decision that followed when it came time to return home to Australia.

“It’s about the moment after meeting her in the Philippines, when I had to choose between coming home to Australia and leaving it as a memory, or taking the risk on a long-distance relationship,” he continues.

“When your heartstrings are pulled a certain way, you owe it to yourself to take the risk. Otherwise, you’ll spend your whole life with the unscratched curiosity of whether things could have worked out.”

The accompanying music video brings that experience full circle, with Briton returning to the Philippines to recreate moments from the early days of the romance.

Filmed across Siargao Island and directed by Luis Campbell, with assistance from the creative team at Export 031, the cinematic clip stars local actress Beatrice Aguado alongside Briton.

Describing the video as a journey into his own memories, the songwriter says he wanted to capture the exhilarating uncertainty of realising you’re falling for someone.

“It’s a visual escape into my own nostalgia, recreating real moments from when we first met,” he explains.

“Anyone who’s fallen for someone knows that turning point of ‘I think I’m falling for this person.’ It’s scary and uncertain, and you know you have to take the leap even if it kills a part of you.”

Beyond its romantic inspiration, Meant To Be also represents the final chapter in the lead-up to Briton’s long-awaited debut album.

More than ten years in the making, Slow Burn chronicles the songwriter’s creative evolution, drawing on experiences of hardship, healing and human connection.

“I’ve spent the past 10+ years honing my craft for this moment,” Briton shares.

“The last few years have been really tough, but they taught me how healing it can be to make music. All I wanted with this album was honesty, authenticity and no shortcuts.”

He also reflects on the importance of genuine human creativity in an increasingly technology-driven world.

“In a world of AI, nothing creates connection like humans. Songs are vessels for memories.”

Born in the United States and raised in Australia, Briton – whose real name is Jordan Pineda -draws inspiration from his Filipino heritage alongside contemporary artists including Daniel Caesar, Mac Ayres and grentperez.

His music has attracted support from triple j, triple j Unearthed, 3RRR, 4ZZZ, Spotify and Apple Music, while his 2024 collaboration with JUNO, make it easy, earned him a Queensland Music Award.

To celebrate the arrival of Slow Burn, Briton will perform an intimate album launch show at Mirror Ball Ministries in Brisbane on Wednesday, 18th November.

With its themes of love, uncertainty and taking chances, Meant To Be offers a fitting final glimpse into an album built around the experiences that shape us.

Jordan Briton’s new single Meant To Be is out now, with his debut album Slow Burn arriving Wednesday, 18th November 2026.

Jordan Briton – Slow Burn Album Launch

Wednesday, 18th November 2026 – Mirror Ball Ministries, Brisbane QLD

Tickets available via Humanitix

Further Reading

Jordan Briton Turns Long-Distance Heartbreak Into Smooth R&B Gold On ‘Satellite’

Grentperez Teams Up with Lime Cordiale on New Single ‘Op Shop Lover’

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