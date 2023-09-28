Grentperez Teams Up with Lime Cordiale on New Single ‘Op Shop Lover’

Singer grentperez has linked up with Northern Beaches duo Lime Cordiale for a sunny new single called ‘Op Shop Lover’. It’s grentperez’s first new song since he released the EP When We Were Younger in June, and Lime Cordiale’s first since the single ‘Imposter Syndrome’ dropped in March.

“‘Op Shop Lover’ is a light-hearted, carefree jam,” grentperez says of the track. “It’s about going to thrift stores with your partner, having fun trying on endless amounts of clothes, living life with no plans! The song to accompany your op shop journey.”

grentperez & Lime Cordiale: ‘Op Shop Lover’

“It was so fun putting this song together” Lime Cordiale adds. “We have the same sense of humour and musical taste. Very excited to release this to the world. Hopefully, you find the record in an op-shop one day.”

The two acts are currently locked in to perform at Spilt Milk around the country in November, alongside artists like Post Malone, Aitch, Dom Dolla, Latto, David Kushner, and Jessie Murph. Grentperez will follow this up with a headline tour of his own, playing dates in Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, and Melbourne.

Right now, the singer is supporting Rex Orange County on his Australian tour, which wraps up in Perth on Sunday, 1st October. Grentperez will then duck over to North America to play an extensive (and mostly sold out) tour, before returning to Australia for Spilt Milk. Phew.

Wednesday, 6th December – Princess Theatre Brisbane, QLD

Friday, 8th December – Liberty Hall Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 9th December – The Gov Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, 13th December – Max Watts Melbourne, VIC

Tickets are on sale now.

Further Reading

Grentperez Announces 2023 Australian Headline Dates

Grentperez to Support Rex Orange County on 2023 Australian Tour

Post Malone, Dom Dolla, and Aitch Lead Spilt Milk’s 2023 Lineup