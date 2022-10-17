One month away from the 2022 edition of Ausmusic T-Shirt Day, a total of 30 ambassadors have been announced for the annual event. Taking place on Friday, 18th November, the lengthy list of ambassadors is spearheaded by Darren Hayes and Casey Donovan.

This year’s genre ambassadors include the likes of Kylie Minogue, Ball Park Music, Cub Sport, Dave Gleeson, Beccy Cole, Cat Hope, Bodyjar, Ella Hooper, James Reyne, Ocean Grove, Jane Gazzo, Urthboy, and more. The announcement of this year’s ambassadors comes alongside a new campaign from Mushroom Creative House, which calls on music lovers to “put their hands up for Ausmusic” as they get behind the cause.

The 2022 Ausmusic T-Shirt Day calls on music lovers to “put their hands up for Ausmusic”:

The campaign also features a number of famous faces getting involved in the cause, including Montaigne, Mo’Ju, Alex Dyson, The Temper Trap’s Dougy Mandagi, and Tom Cardy, among others. This year’s Ausmusic T-Shirt Day celebrations are being held with the goal of raising over $750,000 in donations.

Supported by ARIA and celebrated across triple j, Double J and the ABC as part of Ausmusic Month, Ausmusic T-Shirt Day aims to pair local support of Australian artists with much-needed fundraising for Support Act. Last year, $600,000 was raised, with funds going towards crisis relief, mental health and wellbeing, the Support Act Wellbeing Helpline, and First Nations support.

For more information on this year’s event, how it works, how to get involved, or the range of premium t-shirts on offer, visit the official site.

